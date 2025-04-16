Watch: Donald Trump learns how ‘Make America Great Again’ sounds in Spanish

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared on Fox Noticias, a Spanish-language show on Fox News, where anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy gave him a brief Spanish lesson. During the interview, she taught him how to say his signature slogan, "Let’s Make America Great Again," in Spanish. US President Donald Trump appeared on Fox Noticias, a Spanish-language show on Fox News(AP)

"Mr. President, I would like to teach you how to say ‘Let’s Make America Great Again’ in Spanish," Campos-Duffy said.

She then said, “Vamos a hacer America grande otra vez,” to which Trump responded, “América grande otra vez!”

Though not the full phrase, Trump gave it his best shot, repeating the translation as “America grande otra vez,” which loosely means “America great again.”

Watch video here

Campos-Duffy’s husband, Sean Duffy, is currently the secretary of transportation in Trump’s administration.

The interview – Trump's first since announcing global tariffs (later paused for 90 days) – also touched on his presidency's goals.

Trump talked about the importance of his return to office, saying, "People have said if you didn’t win, this country was going to fail. It was going to fail. Financially and otherwise, it was going to fail, maybe even worse in so many other ways with all of this horrible stuff that they made you believe. Our country was going to be a big failure, and it wasn’t going to be long."

Reflecting on his first 100 days back in office, Trump added, “The United States is respected all over the world again.”

The Fox Noticias interview aired in two parts – one on Tuesday and the second scheduled for broadcast online and on FOX Deportes at 4 PM ET on Wednesday.

It comes amid ongoing legal challenges against the Trump administration, including the deportation of a Maryland man to El Salvador, a Spanish-speaking nation in Central America.

Fox Noticias is a Spanish-language program launched late last year.