Wayne church shooting: Who is Brian Browning, man linked to CrossPointe Community incident?

Local media outlets cited authorities to report that the suspect involved in Sunday's attempted shooting at CrossPointe Community Church has been identified as 31-year-old Brian Browning. According to Channel2 Now, the suspect is from Romulus, Michigan. He was fatally shot by a church security guard after he allegedly attempted to carry out a violent attack during a morning service. Police and emergency response vehicles line the street at the scene of a shooting at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne(Getty Images via AFP)

One person was injured at the church, which is located in Wayne - a city of about 17,000 people 26 miles (41 kilometers) east of Detroit. The incident took place around 11 AM local time, the church’s pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr, told the Detroit News.

Police said one person was shot in the leg.

Kelly said a church member ran the suspect over with his truck, giving the security guard time to shoot him. No one was hurt, he added. About 150 people were attending the service.

“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church. That gave our security guard enough time to act. His bravery likely saved many lives.”

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said it was too early to know why the suspect attacked the church. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

Commenting about the suspect, one social media user wrote: “Brian Browning church shooter. Posted cryptic messages and wasn’t affiliated with the church.”

“Suspect in Wayne Cross Pointe Community Church Shooting Identified as 31-Year-Old Brian Browning. His Facebook page is odd, fanatically religious and racist. I'm sure they will take his page down soon,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hindustan Times cannot verify these claims at the moment. Authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the suspect.