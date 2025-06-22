Donald Trump ‘obsessed’ with ‘handsome’ Prince William ahead of second State Visit to UK: Report

US President Donald Trump appears to be showing a growing fascination with Prince William ahead of his second official State Visit to the UK, a report by GBN Britain has said. The insider claims the President is “obsessed” with the Prince of Wales, as preparations continue for the autumn visit. Diplomacy will become a central part of William’s royal duties once he becomes monarch. Recently, at Trump’s request, Prince William met him in Paris, following the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Prince William, walks in the Parade Ring on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The meeting was described as “warm”, with Trump calling William a “very handsome” and “good man” doing “a fantastic job”.

‘He just has to smile at Trump’: Source on Prince William's diplomatic influence

The two leaders are expected to meet again later this year. “Trump seems obsessed with him, which is fantastic for the UK,” a source told The Times. “He just has to smile at Trump and we get an extra cut in tariffs. Who does that remind you of? The late Queen, who had a nose for the strategic.”

While William continues to forge diplomatic ties, King Charles has been navigating his own international balancing act. On a visit to Ottawa, he worked to maintain relations with the US while representing Canadian interests, especially after Trump’s past remarks that Canada should be the “51st state”.

The upcoming trip will mark Trump’s second State Visit to the UK, an honor no other modern US president has received twice. Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered King Charles’s invitation at a White House event.

The letter proposed a meeting at either Dumfries House or Balmoral. Both castles are located in Scotland. Trump's mother was born on the Hebridean island of Lewis and spent her initial years there, the BBC reported. This year Trump plans to open a new golf course, named after his mother, in Aberdeenshire.

