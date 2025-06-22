Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump ‘obsessed’ with ‘handsome’ Prince William ahead of second State Visit to UK: Report

ByHT US Desk
Jun 22, 2025 07:07 PM IST

Donald Trump is reportedly "obsessed" with Prince William ahead of his second State Visit to the United Kingdom.

US President Donald Trump appears to be showing a growing fascination with Prince William ahead of his second official State Visit to the UK, a report by GBN Britain has said. The insider claims the President is “obsessed” with the Prince of Wales, as preparations continue for the autumn visit. Diplomacy will become a central part of William’s royal duties once he becomes monarch. Recently, at Trump’s request, Prince William met him in Paris, following the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Prince William, walks in the Parade Ring on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)&nbsp;
Prince William, walks in the Parade Ring on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) 

The meeting was described as “warm”, with Trump calling William a “very handsome” and “good man” doing “a fantastic job”.

Also read: Prince William's 43rd birthday: Late Queen's ‘stinging’ advice to Kate Middleton before their wedding revealed

‘He just has to smile at Trump’: Source on Prince William's diplomatic influence

The two leaders are expected to meet again later this year. “Trump seems obsessed with him, which is fantastic for the UK,” a source told The Times. “He just has to smile at Trump and we get an extra cut in tariffs. Who does that remind you of? The late Queen, who had a nose for the strategic.”

While William continues to forge diplomatic ties, King Charles has been navigating his own international balancing act. On a visit to Ottawa, he worked to maintain relations with the US while representing Canadian interests, especially after Trump’s past remarks that Canada should be the “51st state”.

The upcoming trip will mark Trump’s second State Visit to the UK, an honor no other modern US president has received twice. Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered King Charles’s invitation at a White House event. 

 

The letter proposed a meeting at either Dumfries House or Balmoral. Both castles are located in Scotland. Trump's mother was born on the Hebridean island of Lewis and spent her initial years there, the BBC reported. This year Trump plans to open a new golf course, named after his mother, in Aberdeenshire.

 

FAQs

Why is Trump visiting the UK again?

Trump accepted a second State Visit invitation from King Charles for the autumn.

What did Trump say about Prince William?

He described him as a “very handsome” and “good man” doing “a fantastic job”.

When did William last meet Trump?

The two met in Paris after the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump ‘obsessed’ with ‘handsome’ Prince William ahead of second State Visit to UK: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On