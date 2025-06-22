Wayne church shooting: What happened at Crosspointe Community Church? New video emerges

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting incident at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday morning, which left at least one person injured and the suspect dead. According to local news reports and a new video emerging online, the shooter drove into the church before opening fire around 11:15 a.m. during a service. A shooting at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, injured one and left the suspect dead. (Screenshot/X)

Also Read: California mass shooting: Six in critical condition as suspect remains on the run in Moreno Valley

What happened at Crosspointe Community Church?

The church, a non-denominational place of worship, had a 10:45 a.m. service scheduled, which was being held both in person and online. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Wayne Police Department revealed that the officials responded to an active shooter at the church.

They wrote, "Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect. One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigation."

Following the incident, police revealed that one person was shot in the leg. The person is being described as the security guard who also showed courage and shot the suspect on the spot.

The Church's pastor, Bobby Kelly Jr., told the Detroit News that about 150 people were attending the service, and no one got hurt except the security guard. The police described the suspect as a 31-year-old white male.