‘WeAreTHD’: Home Depot copies Walmart and Target as it quietly removes DEI policy

Home Depot is following in the footsteps of Walmart and Target. The popular retail chain has quietly removed its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy, The US Sun reported. A Home Depot store is seen in Long Beach, California, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Home Depot quietly removes DEI policy from its website

“We strive to ensure that our company culture maintains a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment so that we can attract and retain the best employees, amplify their unique experiences and ideas, and strengthen the communities where we operate,” the company's DEI page once read.

“We believe this commitment has been a competitive advantage and key to our long-term success, which is why we continue to build a culture of understanding, acceptance, and appreciation,” it added.

Also Read: Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic gold medalist arrested in prostitution sting

However, Home Depot reversed its signature policy on March 28, per the outlet. The DEI page can only be seen now using the Wayback Machine internet archive tool. A new page called WeAreTHD has been put up on the company's website instead.

“Our culture and our associates provide intangible and hard-to-replicate competitive advantages, which have been key to helping us navigate challenging market conditions,” the contents of the new page reads.

“This includes investing in competitive wages and benefits while also providing the culture, tools, training, and development opportunities that make working at The Home Depot an enjoyable and rewarding experience,” it adds.

Also Read: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles revealed as NFL 2025 season opener, Micah Parsons reacts

Although the WeAreTHD page includes similar links to the original one, it has no mention of DEI. However, Sarah McDonald, a spokesperson for Home Depot, told Retail Brew that the company “welcomes everyone.”

“We’ve been using ‘WeAreTHD,’ which is a slogan that represents the welcoming culture we’ve built here,” McDonald went on, adding, “We remain committed to our core values and the needs of our business, empowering associates, driving innovation, and enriching our communities.”