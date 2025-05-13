Menu Explore
Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic gold medalist arrested in prostitution sting

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 13, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Pro wrestler Kyle Snyder, who won 3 NCAA heavyweight championships for Ohio State from 2016 to 2018, was arrested in a prostitution sting operation on Monday

Olympic gold medalist and former pro wrestler Kyle Snyder was arrested in a prostitution sting operation. The Columbus Division of Police confirmed the news on Monday, revealing that the 29-year-old was among the 16 men charged during an undercover operation last week.

FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)(AP)
FILE - United States' Kyle Snyder, right, celebrates after winning gold against Cuba's Arturo Silot, left, during the men's 97kg wrestling freestyle final bout at the Pan American Games Santiago, Chile, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)(AP)

Who is Kyle Snyder? Pro wrestler arrested in prostitution sting operation

The sting launched on Friday, May 9, was aimed at reducing prostitution in the city's north side. As part of the operation, the Columbus police posted ads for online escort services, according to ABC 6. Police spokesman Sgt. Joe Albert said in a statement that detectives “published internet escort ads to solicit others to engage in sexual activity for hire.”

Around 8:00 pm, officers began receiving “texts and phone calls” from a man “in response to one of the published ads,” the statement continued. “Through a series of texts and/or phone calls, a date was set up at a nearby hotel,” it added, per the outlet.

Once the date was set up, authorities found out that the individual in question turned out to be Snyder, a former Ohio State University wrestler. After reaching the hotel, he paid an undercover officer for a sex act. However, he was arrested by other officers inside the hotel room for engaging in prostitution. 

While he was released from custody at the scene, Snyder has been summoned to appear in court next Monday, May 19. However, from 2016 to 2018, he won three NCAA heavyweight championships for Ohio State and contributed to The Buckeyes' 2015 team title win. 

Snyder was inducted into the university's Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024. Before that, he scored a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and a silver medal at the 2021 Summer Games held in Tokyo. Additionally, he finished fourth last year at the Paris Olympics. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
