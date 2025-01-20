Meet Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra’s gold medalist wife Himani Mor, who stole India’s most eligible bachelor’s heart

Apart from being India's Olympic gold medalist and World Champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra was considered as one of the most eligible bachelors of our country for the longest time. But not anymore! The superstar of the sports world gave his fans a big surprise last night when he announced his wedding. That’s right. Neeraj tied the nuptial knot with Himani Mor in a dreamy wedding on January 19. Sharing the good news, the sportsman uploaded beautiful wedding pictures on his social media handle salong with the caption: “Started new chapter of life with my family. 🙏 Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj ♥️ Himani.” Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor

But who is Himani Mor? Well, much like her husband, the newlywed bride is also a sportsperson. Daughter of Chand Ram, Himani is a tennis champion who participated at the 2017 World University Games after competing at national level for the Delhi University. That’s not all! Himani also bagged a gold medal in 2016 at the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia. Talking to PTI, Neeraj’s uncle Bhim shared, “The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that.”

As per a report shared by NDTV, Himani did her bachelors degree in Political Science and Physical Education from Miranda House, DU. Currently she is studying at the McCormack Isenberg School of Management in Amherst, Massachusetts, where she is pursuing a masters degree in Sports Management and Administration and is also a graduate assistant. Himani has a brother, who is also a tennis player. It’s a sports family out and out!

Well, we wish Neeraj and Himani all the love and joy in the world as they set out for their happily ever after.