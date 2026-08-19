West Valley fire update: Blaze reported at 5039 West 3500 South in Utah city; ‘loud boom’ heard as scary visuals emerge

A structure fire was reported in West Valley City, Utah on August 18, Tuesday. As per a local reporter the blaze was at 5039 West 3500 South in the city.

Firefighters responded to the West Valley City fire in Utah. (Facebook/Jadyn Irvine)

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“A good section of 3500 South is closed due to the emergency response. One neighbor told me he heard a loud boom,” a KSL affiliated reporter noted. The West Valley City Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident or the cause of the blaze.

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There are no reports of injuries at the time of writing.

The reporter also shared visuals from the scene of the fire.

West Valley City fire: Scary visuals emerge

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{{^usCountry}} Firefighters could be seen outside as smoke rose to the sky from the scene of the West Valley City fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters could be seen outside as smoke rose to the sky from the scene of the West Valley City fire. {{/usCountry}}

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A photojournalist also shared images from the blaze and wrote “West Valley City. Working House Fire. Dispatched: 6:00 p.m. 5039 W 3500 S. West Valley City. Crews on scene of a working house fire. Reports of possibly 1 person with smoke inhalation.”

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Meanwhile, a local scanner page noted “Crews are on scene of a working house fire. Initial reports indicated possibly one person suffering from smoke inhalation. A nearby power pole was also involved, and crews reported an explosion inside the residence. Firefighters initially operated defensively due to conditions but transitioned to an offensive attack approximately 20 minutes into the incident.”

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The photos showed thick black smoke seen rising from the house, while another showed the smoke from a distance.

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A video of the fire was also shared on Facebook. The person took the clip from the road while driving and thick black smoke could be seen rising to the sky.

West Valley City fire: Latest update

The local scanner page noted that the fire was out and had been brought under control. It added that occupants were able to evacuate safely and no injuries had taken place during the blaze or firefighting operations. However, this has not yet been confirmed by any official sources.

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While the KSL affiliated reporter noted that a section of 3500 South was closed amid the blaze, there's been no official update from authorities as to when it might open.