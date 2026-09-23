Westfield High School shooting update: Manhunt for suspect as student shot on Ella Blvd; details

A student was reportedly shot near Westfield High School in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. A manhunt is on for the suspect who fled the location on 16713 Ella Boulevard after the shooting.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The victim has been described as a black teen who has been transported to a hospital. Their condition is unclear at the moment. “No active attack is occurring" and a perimeter has been set, the Harris County Sheriff confirmed in an update.

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{{^usCountry}} Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on X that the department, along with the Spring ISD Police, has responded to the incident. Houston NBC affiliate Click2Houston reported that the individual shot is a student at the school and their condition is currently unknown. But Gonzalez did not confirm in the post if the individual shot was student. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on X that the department, along with the Spring ISD Police, has responded to the incident. Houston NBC affiliate Click2Houston reported that the individual shot is a student at the school and their condition is currently unknown. But Gonzalez did not confirm in the post if the individual shot was student. {{/usCountry}}

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"I’m receiving preliminary reports of a shooting that occurred at or near Westfield High School (Spring ISD) located at 16713 Ella Boulevard," Gonzalex wrote on X. “One person has reportedly been shot and transported to a hospital.”

“Harris County Sheriff's Office and Spring ISD Police are responding. A suspect reportedly fled the location on foot, and an active search is underway,” he added.

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In a separate update, the Harris County Sheriff's Office described the situation as an "active scene" and asked people to avoid the area.

A media staging will be provided by the Sheriff's Office near the Dollar General parking lot at 16620 Ella Boulevard. A time for it has not been specified yet.

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Westfield High School is a public high school was established in 198. It serves students in grades 9–12. The school has an enrollment of about 2,264 students, with the Mustangs as its mascot.

This story is developing.