Westfield Old Orchard mall shooting: Active shooter reports surface from Skokie

There was a large police presence at the Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie, Illinois amid reports of an active shooter on Tuesday afternoon. There were multiple reports on social media about an active shooter situation at the mall, while local scanners confirmed that a large police response was ongoing. Authorities in Skokie are yet to confirm is shots were fired. Representational image.

Skokie Police asked locals to avoid the area amid the police response:

According to local reports, there was a man with a gun inside the Macy's store at the Westfield Old Orchard mall, located at 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, shortly before 3 p.m. local time.

The visitors at the mall were barricaded with a shelter-in- and the mall was placed on lockdown.

