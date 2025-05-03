Westgate Mall shooting: Spartanburg police respond to gunfire in South Carolina

A shooting incident has been reported at Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina. At least two injuries have been mentioned in early reports, but authorities have not officially confirmed the number of victims. No details on the suspect have been provided so far. A shooting incident has occurred at Westgate Mall in Spartanburg, South Carolina.(UnSplash)

According to social media accounts, the shooting reportedly occurred in the food court area following a dispute. Law enforcement is currently on the scene, and multiple emergency vehicles have been spotted outside the mall.

Witness Reports

Several eyewitnesses took to social media to provide updates on the incident.

“What happened at the westgate mall? Around 20 cops, ambulance & fire department are all at the mall,” one person reported on Facebook.

Another wrote, “Me and my babies are hiding in the mall gunshots have been heard inside Westgate yall.”

A third witness reported, “People have lost their minds!! Active shooter situation at Westgate Mall, prayers for all involved.”

Another person wrote, “Check on your kids an grandkids someone is at Westgate mall fighting an shooting smh. I'm at Ross but a woman got a call from her granddaughter saying she was hiding in the bathroom bc they was in the food court fight inside the mall an someone had a gun; she rushed out to make sure her gb was ok. Check on yo ppl.”

Another witness reported, “Was there on the other side of the mall, didn’t hear the shoots but saw everyone running and that was all it took for us. Husband, me and our 6yr daughter got out as fast as possible.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information