WH shooting: Trump slams ‘ridiculous’ ballroom lawsuit by woman walking her dog: Who is Alison K. Hoagland?

President Donald Trump expressed his anger towards a woman, asserting that the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner would not have occurred had his cherished ballroom project been completed.

President Trump vented frustrations on social media regarding a lawsuit against his White House ballroom project, linking it to recent security concerns(AFP)

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Trump vented his frustrations on Truth Social, commending the Secret Service and law enforcement for their prompt response in safeguarding him and the First Lady during the gunfire incident. "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House," the POTUS said. “It cannot be built fast enough!”

Trump clarified that the ballroom would incorporate "every highest level security feature there is," yet a “ridiculous” lawsuit was filed against the project by a woman who was walking her dog. Trump stated that the lawsuit, which “has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately.”

“Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with (sic) its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!” he continued.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this month, Trump asserted that no future president would be secure at the White House without the ballroom. He further stated that a judge “is attempting to prevent future Presidents and World Leaders from having a safe and secure large scale Meeting Place, or Ballroom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this month, Trump asserted that no future president would be secure at the White House without the ballroom. He further stated that a judge “is attempting to prevent future Presidents and World Leaders from having a safe and secure large scale Meeting Place, or Ballroom.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Trump talking about? Meet Alison K. Hoagland {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Trump talking about? Meet Alison K. Hoagland {{/usCountry}}

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The lawsuit to which Trump is alluding is initiated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which does not mention a woman walking her dog. In reality, the person at the centre of the lawsuit is Alison K. Hoagland, an architectural historian. According to the Daily Beast, she does not own a dog and is not a party to the lawsuit.

Who is she?

She is an architectural historian and serves as a board member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization established by Congress in 1949, which is committed to safeguarding historic sites across the United States.

Her involvement in the lawsuit:

She contended that the construction of the White House ballroom adversely affects her aesthetic enjoyment and obstructs her view of the White House while she walks near Lafayette Park.

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A federal judge concurred that she possessed the legal standing to file a lawsuit, thereby enabling the injunction (a temporary suspension of construction) to be issued.

What judges say

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon had previously mandated “a halt to above-ground construction until the East Wing overhaul gets congressional approval,” according to CBS News. However, an appellate court has subsequently permitted construction to proceed until at least early June.

In his decision, Leon stated, “The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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