What caused the cyber attack in St. Paul today? Here's what we know so far

The city of St. Paul in Minnesota was hit by a massive cyberattack on Tuesday, which brought down the city's digital infrastructure to its knees. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated the National Guard in the state, calling it a state of emergency. All wireless internet systems of the city's major businesses are down. However, the emergency system continues to be active. Representational.(Unsplash)

What caused the cyber attack in St Paul?

According to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, the cyber attack was "a deliberate, coordinated digital attack carried out by a sophisticated external actor." Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Carter stated that the City of St. Paul first detected suspicious activity on the network on Friday, July 25.

An immediate response was unleashed, but the attacks increased in scope and scale, far exceeding the city's capacity to defend itself. Carter clarified that it was not a system glitch or error. Carter then requested Governor Walz to active the National Guard's cyber protection unit, and the latter obliged immediately.

Was it a ransomware attack?

Officials with the City of St. Paul did not provide details on why the city was attacked or what systems might be at risk, the city's news website, Star Tribune, reported. Mayor Melvin Carter also did not give any explanation for the motive of the attack. Carter was asked at the Friday presser if it was a ransomware attack, and he revealed that no ransom has been asked for, so far.

Carter also revealed that the city is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and two private cyber security firms to contain the attack and investigate it.

Governor Tim Walz Issues Statement

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a statement after activating the National Guard's protection unit to contain and investigate the attack.

St Paul to restore cybersecurity as quickly as possible,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “The Minnesota National Guard’s cyber forces will collaborate with city, state, and federal officials to resolve the situation and mitigate lasting impacts. Above all, we are committed to protecting the safety and security of the people of Saint Paul.”