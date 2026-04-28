What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania, Donald Trump? POTUS, FLOTUS slam joke amid WHCD shooting row

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has come under fire for a joke directed at President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. The remarks came during Kimmel's parodied version of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Donald Trump called for US comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be sacked for likening First Lady Melania Trump to an "expectant widow," in a joke made days before a shooting at a dinner attended by the president.(AFP)

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However, the comedian who's known for his shows on the ABC network is being slammed after Cole Tomas Allen attempted to carry out a shooting at the actual WHCD at the Washington Hilton.

What Kimmel said about Melania, Donald Trump?

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{{^usCountry}} Kimmel's joke was addressed to Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US. “Our First Lady Melania is here,” he said. The clip then shifts to showing Melania sitting in the audience at some event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kimmel's joke was addressed to Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US. “Our First Lady Melania is here,” he said. The clip then shifts to showing Melania sitting in the audience at some event. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Look at Melania, so beautiful,” he continues, before adding “Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” Kimmel's comments have drawn ire as Allen, the 31-year-old from Torrance, Los Angeles, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president. What Trump said about Jimmy Kimmel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Look at Melania, so beautiful,” he continues, before adding “Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” Kimmel's comments have drawn ire as Allen, the 31-year-old from Torrance, Los Angeles, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president. What Trump said about Jimmy Kimmel {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, on Truth Social, wrote “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, on Truth Social, wrote “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added “He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.' A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.

What Melania Trump said about Jimmy Kimmel

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Melania Trump also issued a statement, saying “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

Kimmel is yet to respond to the controversy as many online have echoed President Trump and Melania's sentiment in seeking the popular talk show host's removal from the ABC Network.

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“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community,” the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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