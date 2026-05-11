What did Pete Davidson say about Charlie Kirk's shooting? Joke on Kevin Hart's roast sparks row

Comedian Pete Davidson, who was one of the participants on Netflix's 'The Roast Of Kevin Hart,' has found himself in hot water after cracking a joke on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk (L) and comedian Pete Davidson at Kevin Hart's roast. (File Photos)

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Kirk, who founded the far-right organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The shooting happened at a TPUSA event at the college, and the moment the bullet hit Kirk was captured by many in the audience that day.

Pete Davidson roasted one participant after another at the much-hyped Netflix live event at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. As the turn came for Tony Hinchcliffe to be roasted, Davidson referred to the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Pete Davison said. "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

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{{^usCountry}} "Kill Tony, please. Someone f****** kill Tony," he continued. “Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kill Tony, please. Someone f****** kill Tony," he continued. “Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'The Roast Of Kevin Hart' was hosted by Shane Gillis and included participants Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Regina Hall, Katt Williams, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, Big Jay Oakerson, Tony Hinchcliffe and Na’im Lynn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'The Roast Of Kevin Hart' was hosted by Shane Gillis and included participants Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Regina Hall, Katt Williams, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, Big Jay Oakerson, Tony Hinchcliffe and Na’im Lynn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It also included special guests Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Usher, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor. Pete Davidson's Joke Sparks Backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also included special guests Tom Brady, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Usher, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams and Teyana Taylor. Pete Davidson's Joke Sparks Backlash {{/usCountry}}

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The joke led to massive backlash, especially on far-right social media which has a strong allegiance to Charlie Kirk and his organization, TPUSA, which is now run by his widow, Erika Kirk.

“Pete Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks," wrote Gina Milan. "Most people would rightly find it disgusting and cruel if anyone joked about his father’s death.

“Charlie Kirk deserves the same basic human decency. Joking about his assassination is not funny, and it never will be. Tragedy isn’t comedy.”

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“Anything goes in comedy, but this ain’t it,” said one. “Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence.”

“Here is Pete Davidson making an inappropriate Charlie Kirk joke and then The Rock tries to get Kevin Hart to suck on his nipple. Either I’m too old or I have no sense of humor because both of these are not funny,” added another.

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As of now, Erika Kirk or Turning Points USA has not responded to the joke.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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