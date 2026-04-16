‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead at their home in Annandale, Virginia, in what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Fairfax County Police responded after the couple’s teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight on Thursday. Investigators said Fairfax fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Why Justin Fairfax murdered his wife

Justin Fairfax murdered his wife Cerina on Thursday(Facebook/Justin Fairfax)

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Police Chief Kevin Davis said the couple had been in the midst of a divorce and that Fairfax had recently been served legal paperwork outlining an upcoming court appearance.

“That may have been a spark,” Davis said. “Detectives will figure out if that led to this tragedy here.”

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Officials stressed that the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the precise circumstances leading up to the incident.

“It’s very sad for this community,” the police chief added. “A lot of people who know the Fairfax family, everybody’s shocked. We’re shocked.”

Ghazala Hashmi reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, Ghazala Hashmi, also reacted to the news. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, Ghazala Hashmi, also reacted to the news. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” Hashmi said in a statement. “Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.” What Justin Fairfax said about his wife Cerina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” Hashmi said in a statement. “Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.” What Justin Fairfax said about his wife Cerina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} We went through Fairfax's social media profiles to find several posts about his wife. “Happy 11th Wedding Anniversary to the love of my life, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, DDS! God has brought us a mighty long way, and we are deeply grateful and tremendously blessed. We got married on June 17, 2006 in #Arlington, VA outdoors at the Netherlands Carillon Gardens. We held the reception at Top of the Town. It was a blazing hot, but truly perfect day!” he said in a 2017 Facebook post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We went through Fairfax's social media profiles to find several posts about his wife. “Happy 11th Wedding Anniversary to the love of my life, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, DDS! God has brought us a mighty long way, and we are deeply grateful and tremendously blessed. We got married on June 17, 2006 in #Arlington, VA outdoors at the Netherlands Carillon Gardens. We held the reception at Top of the Town. It was a blazing hot, but truly perfect day!” he said in a 2017 Facebook post. {{/usCountry}}

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“Happy Birthday to my brilliant and beautiful bride, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, DDS!! The 2015 VCU Dental School Alumna of the Decade is a phenomenal dentist (Dr. Fairfax & Associates Family Dentistry - drfairfax.com). However, she is an even more amazing mother, wife, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend. Thank you for who you are and all that you do. May God continue to bless you and our journey together. We love you!” he posted in 2016.

Sexual assault allegations

Fairfax had once been considered a rising figure in the Democratic Party. In 2019, he appeared poised to ascend to the governorship as then-Governor Ralph Northam faced intense backlash over a racist yearbook photo.

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However, Fairfax’s political trajectory shifted dramatically after two women publicly accused him of sexual assault stemming from separate incidents years earlier.

Vanessa Tyson alleged that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, while Meredith Watson accused him of raping her in 2000 when they were both students at Duke University.

Fairfax denied all allegations, maintaining that the encounters were consensual and resisting calls to resign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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