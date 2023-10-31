What Halloween looks like for the Royal kids?

It’s Halloween Eve, and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 are back in school at Lambrook after their half-term break. But they might also be looking forward to celebrating the spooky holiday with some costumes and candy!

Exploring Halloween with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in the U.K.(MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY IMAGES via AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although trick-or-treating is not very common in the U.K. compared to the U.S., where about 72 million kids go door-to-door for candies and sweets every year, Princess Kate has been seen taking her kids to do the same in the past!

A photo published by Hello! magazine showed the royal mom standing at a neighbor’s gate with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while they enjoyed the Halloween tradition. It was hard to tell what outfits the kids wore from the photo, but Princess Kate had a bag in her hand — maybe to hold all the treats!

ALSO READ| 'King Charles was threatened by someone else eclipsing him', bombshell report gives out reason for Royal split

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are… This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween,” neighbor Jay Rutland wrote over the photo, according to Hello!.

Rutland is married to British heiress Tamara Ecclestone, and they live in the same Kensington area where William and Kate used to live before they moved to Windsor in 2022.

Prince and Princess of Wales started a new chapter in their lives when they moved to Adelaide Cottage and enrolled their kids at Lambrook. It was a time of many changes, such as living without nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo and having George, Charlotte, and Louis attend the same school for the first time.

Princess Kate’s love for trick-or-treating also seems to run in the family. Last year, her mom, Carole Middleton, shared her favourite part of the season on her Party Pieces Instagram page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me,” Carole wrote.

“I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins, and go trick-or-treating!”

She also revealed how she planned to celebrate in 2022: “I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

ALSO READ| Family Guy roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in its latest episode

As for what costumes George, Charlotte, and Louis might choose this year, they could get some ideas from their hobbies and interests.

Prince George and Prince Louis seemed very excited when they visited the Royal International Air Tattoo with their family over the summer, while Princess Kate once said that Princess Charlotte “loves ballet and tap.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

George, Charlotte, and Louis may be royal children, but they also love dressing up for Halloween like any other kids!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!