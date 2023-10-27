'King Charles was threatened by someone else eclipsing him', bombshell report gives out reason for Royal split

Another bombshell report is set to take British Royals on the edge with new revelations bringing to light the purported reason behind uneasy relations between King Charles and Prince Harry and Meghan Mark. A new report by Byline Times has revealed that royal family rift was triggered by an alleged cash for leaks scam. Further stating that Royal family was benefiting from slanderous stories against Meghan Markle. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

‘Meghan & Harry made better headlines’

The report cites a source claiming King Charles was worried about Harry and Meghan overshadowing him and the rest of the family in the media. "The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate. The idea of them still being in public service but abroad and out of the control of the institution and dominating the media narrative just couldn't happen," the article reads.

The report further states that Charles had two options, either to let The Sussexes maintain a low profile in Britain or ‘cast them away as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family,’ says the outlet insider.

The insider quoted in the report also says that Charles was annoyed by Harry’s legal actions against the tabloids, which could expose some of the palace’s dealings with the press.

‘Charles withdrew £700,000 funding from Meghan and Harry’

Another big revelation suggests, King Charles withdrew £700,000 funding from Meghan and Harry and pushed them for a trial year in Canada. This came after royal cash-for-leaks scandal sparked by journalist Dan Wootton exploded. Byline also claims, that a partner of a key aide to Prince William received £4,000 from The Sun for stories concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Byline further adds, these allegations have come to light through anonymous emails, purportedly sent by administrative personnel ‘within the Murdoch newspaper empire’, revealing payments related to stories about Archie's nannying arrangements and the infamous 'Megxit' narrative of January 2020.

The Metropolitan Police delved into the leakage allegations but hit a wall, unable to secure a warrant to search royal staff properties without the whistleblowers' identities. This led to Prince Harry issuing formal 'letters before action' to News UK, detailing the claims about Wootton and the palace. The Royal family wasn't comfortable with Harry suing the tabloids.

Initially, the royal household anticipated that the threat of exposure would compel Harry and Meghan to return to the UK, thereby ensuring a controlled profile that wouldn't overshadow the future King. However, the financial cut-off and the resultant legal imbroglio instead deepened the fissures within the Royal Family.

This report has confirmed what Duke and Duchess of Susexx said in their Netflix docuseries and his book The Spare, that they were targeted by the royal family and the press.