Is Meghan Markle closing in on a multimillion-dollar deal with Audible?

Meghan Markle is nearing a multi-million dollar deal with Audible. According to a report by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex may well be able to forget the misfortune of the terminated Spotify deal, if ongoing talks for a multimillion-dollar contract with Amazon’s podcast production partner, Audible, gets realised. Meghan Markle(AP)

“Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out,” an insider told Closer UK (via the Mirror).

“And Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama [who signed a deal with Audible in 2022],” added the insider.

The source further highlighted that Meghan is quite sure about the deal happening even though she has been very desperate to grab it. The insider also talked about how the Spotify snub was a big strike on her ego and she has been looking for an opportunity like this.

“Meghan seems very confident at the moment, but the reality is that she’s been in a pretty desperate spot,” highlighted the source.

“Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow to her, not to mention her ego. She’s been pretty lost since, but this deal could turn everything around,” said the source.

Given the high stakes, the Duchess of Sussex is pretty tensed about it as well. She is aware that grabbing the contract will only be a small step and the real test will be to deliver on the expectations.

“She hardly sleeps thanks to the pressure of it all but knows that the pressure will only get worse if she lands the deal — it will be make or break,” said the source.

“Hollywood’s power brokers will be aware of just how [Markle and Prince Harry] fumbled on the Spotify deal, so they fear that getting dropped twice would be the end of their brand, as nobody would trust they could deliver the content. The stakes are extremely high.”

Notably, there has been no improvement in the strained ties between the British Royal Family and Harry-Meghan. Since shunning their royal duties in Britain, Prince Harry and Meghan have been residing in California, United States.