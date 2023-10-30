Family Guy roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in its latest episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have become the targets of a new animated satire for adults, Family Guy. Family Guy Parodies Harry and Meghan's Lucrative Deals and Regrets(RBC-Ukraine)

The hillarious show, which is known for its irreverent humor and pop culture references, has made fun of the couple’s life after leaving the British royal family.

In the latest episode of the show, Harry and Meghan are shown relaxing by the pool, while Peter Griffin, the main character, is at the bar with his friends. He decides to take over the world, like Harry and Meghan did when they announced their departure from the monarchy.

“Now I’m going to go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Harry,” Griffin tells his friends.

The scene then cuts to Harry and Meghan, who are interrupted by a butler who brings them a pile of envelopes.

He says to Harry, “Sir, here are your millions from Netflix, for no apparent reason,”

Harry dismisses him and says, “Add it to the others,” echoing his wife’s words.

The satirical take doesn't stop there. In a subsequent scene, Meghan Markle in the animated series is seen putting away her smartphone and discussing her daily Instagram post with her husband. She mentions that they will be paid a staggering $250,000 for promoting Del Taco, a fast-food chain.

“Darling, it’s time to make our daily Instagram post, for which we will be paid $250,000 - for Del Taco,”

The Duke of Sussex looks unhappy and says, “I should never have thrown around made-up nonsense,” implying that he regrets leaving his former life in Britain.

The show is mocking the lucrative deals that Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix and Spotify, which reportedly did not meet their expectations.

The show is also implying that Harry is still conflicted about his relationship with his family.

This is how Family Guy has parodied Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life in a new episode.