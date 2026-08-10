What happened on Alaska Airlines Flight 305? Why did the Miami plane go back to gate? Here's all we know

An Alaska Airlines flight that departed Miami International Airport for Seattle was forced to return to the gate on Sunday evening after crew members reported threats from passengers. After the reports of threats, the pilots initiated a cockpit lockdown protocol.

An Alaska Airlines flight that departed Miami International Airport for Seattle was forced to return to the gate on Sunday evening after crew members reported threats from passengers. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP )

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Although the incident resulted in passengers being temporarily deboarded as law enforcement officials conducted an investigation, authorities later concluded that there was no credible threat.

Alaska Airlines Flight 305, a Boeing 737, was scheduled to operate the six-hour service from Miami (MIA) to Seattle (SEA). Air traffic control audio captured the pilots informing controllers that they had stopped the aircraft after a “customer disturbance.”

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What happened on Alaska Airlines Flight 305?

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{{^usCountry}} According to air traffic control communications shared by Andy Slater, the aircraft had already pushed back from its gate. However, the crew received reports from flight attendants that there was threatening behaviour onboard as the flight was preparing to taxi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to air traffic control communications shared by Andy Slater, the aircraft had already pushed back from its gate. However, the crew received reports from flight attendants that there was threatening behaviour onboard as the flight was preparing to taxi. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have a customer disturbance on board right now with threats coming from customers,” one pilot told ground controllers. “We want to go into a lockdown protocol. We are shutting down the engine, and parking brake set.”

According to the recording, the crew had received information that one passenger allegedly threatened to “take the aircraft over.”

However, HT.com cannot independently confirm the exact nature of those reported threats.

The pilots had to wait for ground staff to reattach the aircraft before it could be safely towed back to the gate because it had already disengaged from the pushback tug.

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According to Paddle Your Own Kanoo, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Airport District deputies responded to the gate at approximately 6:40 pm after a flight attendant reported the threats. Everyone on board was requested to deboard while deputies carried out their investigation as a precaution.

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What did authorities and Alaska Airlines say?

Following the investigation, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies found no credible threat.

"The investigation determined there was no credible threat," the agency told Paddle Your Own Kanoo. Officials added that the two passengers involved were rebooked on another flight, while the aircraft was cleared for departure. Passengers later reboarded, and Flight 305 continued to Seattle without further incident.

In a statement to the outlet, Alaska Airlines confirmed the disruption in a statement, saying the two guests became disruptive during taxi.

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“On August 9, two guests onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 305 from Miami to Seattle were disruptive during the aircraft's taxi,” the airline said. “The aircraft returned to the gate where it was met by law enforcement and the passengers were removed and temporarily banned from flying with us.”

Flight Radar 24's flight data indicates that the service has been postponed until at least 8:48 pm.

The airline added that the flight later departed for Seattle, thanked employees for their professionalism and apologized to passengers for the delay.