What happened to Angela Moody? 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown shares news of friend's death

TLC's 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown recently shared the tragic news of the passing away of her friend, Angela Moody. After Brown shared the news, a tribute to Angela Moody was aired on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Angela Moody (L) and Janelle Brown.(Instagram)

It left viewers of the reality TV show in doubt as to what happened to Brown's friend, Angela Moody. However, neither Brown nor the tribute aired Sunday revealed the cause of Angela Moody's death. The video aired mostly showed a compilation of Brown and Janelle having lunch with a group of friends, including Moody.

Additionally, at the end of Sunday's episode, the parent company of the show, TLC, put a message for Moody. It read: “In Memory of Angela Moody.”

What Happened To Angela Moody?

Details on what happened to Angela Moody are not known. Parade, the entertainment website, reported that Moody's obituary was published on the website of a Flagstaff, Arizona-based mortuary home, called Norvel Owens Mortuary. The obituary noted that she died last month, on October 1. Her cause of death was not revealed.

Janelle Brown and Angela Moody's Friendship

Angela Moody was among the closest friends of Sister Wives star Janelle Brown. She features in several of Brown's Instagram posts, mostly of their time hanging out together. In fact, the video aired on Sunday's episode is a compilation of such moments.

In the video, Brown can be seen in a restaurant with Angela and Kristina and they discuss Brown's ex-husband, Kody, who she was about to meet shortly after.

“Like, your body is literally rejecting this area because Kody is here,” the video starts with Kristina saying. “Don’t you wish he could lose his voice?” Angela then asks, to which Brown replies, “He’s too busy losing his hair, Angela.” Moody replies: "“No, honestly. He really is.”