What happened to Ashlee Jenae? Reports of US influencer's death in Tanzania spark concern

Fans and well-wishers of influencer Ashlee Jenae are seeking clarity after unverified social media posts claimed she was found dead in Tanzania.

How did the claims emerge?

Ashlee Jenae has not posted on Instagram since April 5.(Instagram/ Ashlee Jenae)

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On Sunday, PR specialist Savannah Britt, who says she is a friend of Jenae, posted on X alleging that Jenae had died in Tanzania and called for answers.

"We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, drawing millions of views within hours and prompting widespread reactions online. Many users expressed shock and questioned the circumstances described in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, drawing millions of views within hours and prompting widespread reactions online. Many users expressed shock and questioned the circumstances described in the post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person wrote, "Going on vacation to hang yourself... nah, something’s not adding up." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote, "Going on vacation to hang yourself... nah, something’s not adding up." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, “I am so so sorry. Was just admiring her content weeks ago my God this is so sick.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, “I am so so sorry. Was just admiring her content weeks ago my God this is so sick.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third user speculated, "There’s no way she committed suicide. She literally got proposed to on the trip AND it was her birthday. Who would travel to Tanzania to commit suicide? She was having the time of her life from the looks of it." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user speculated, "There’s no way she committed suicide. She literally got proposed to on the trip AND it was her birthday. Who would travel to Tanzania to commit suicide? She was having the time of her life from the looks of it." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, neither authorities nor Jenae’s family have issued an official statement. HT.com has not independently verified the details of the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, neither authorities nor Jenae’s family have issued an official statement. HT.com has not independently verified the details of the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Ashlee Jenae?

Ashlee Jenae is a Miami-based lifestyle influencer, model and occasional actress. She shares content focused on travel, fashion, and luxury experiences on Instagram, where she has more than 70,000 followers.

According to her social media posts, she recently got engaged to Joe McCann on April 5 during a trip to Tanzania. April 5 also marked her 31st birthday. She has not posted since then, which has further fueled online speculation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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