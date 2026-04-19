What happened to Jordan Peterson? Daughter shares 'devastating' health update

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson is dealing with a serious health condition involving a neurological injury and symptoms of Akathisia, his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, revealed in a recent social media update.

Jordan Peterson's health deteriorates due to neurological injury, as revealed by daughter Mikhaila, who discusses akathisia symptoms and challenges(Jordan Peterson | Instagram )

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In a detailed video post shared on X, Mikhaila said the family has found out that Peterson, 63, is suffering from a “psych med-induced neurological injury,” adding that his symptoms have persisted despite being off psychiatric medications for six years.

She further explained that Peterson’s condition worsened last summer following a flare-up likely triggered by mold (CIRS) exposure and stress, which was later compounded by pneumonia and associated sepsis.

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Health complications and prolonged struggle

According to Mikhaila, the past year has been particularly difficult, with Peterson experiencing severe and ongoing symptoms of akathisia. Akathisia is a condition where the person affected is unable to stay still, characterised by inner restlessness.

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{{^usCountry}} Cleaveland Clinic describes akathisia as a known but often underdiagnosed side effect of some psychiatric drugs, particularly antipsychotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cleaveland Clinic describes akathisia as a known but often underdiagnosed side effect of some psychiatric drugs, particularly antipsychotics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mikhaila claimed that such neurological injuries are “far more common than people know” and are frequently misdiagnosed, adding that treatment options can be limited and challenging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mikhaila claimed that such neurological injuries are “far more common than people know” and are frequently misdiagnosed, adding that treatment options can be limited and challenging. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Neurological injuries from psych meds are far more common than people know. I made this video to explain what they are and what akathisia is because they’re not talked about enough, they’re misdiagnosed, nearly impossible to treat, and hidden by the pharmaceutical industry,” she detailed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Neurological injuries from psych meds are far more common than people know. I made this video to explain what they are and what akathisia is because they’re not talked about enough, they’re misdiagnosed, nearly impossible to treat, and hidden by the pharmaceutical industry,” she detailed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also said the experience has been “devastating” for the family and indicated that she does not plan to provide further updates for now. She wrote, “I don’t plan on making another update about my dad, it stresses my family out, and myself, and there’s nothing more to say about it until things get better.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said the experience has been “devastating” for the family and indicated that she does not plan to provide further updates for now. She wrote, “I don’t plan on making another update about my dad, it stresses my family out, and myself, and there’s nothing more to say about it until things get better.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mikhaila also discusses managing Peterson's symptoms in the video, as well as journalists' and the internet's meddling with the details of Peterson's care. She said, “Not only are we dealing with missing my dad, pregnancy for me, taking care of him and being really sad. But we also have to deal with morons on the internet.”

She ended her post by writing, “Prayers are appreciated still.”

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Jordan Peterson was admitted to hospital last year

In December 2025, Mikhaila made another post on Instagram asking for “prayers” for Petreson's health. Her post came after Peterson was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS).

She wrote, “He’s still not doing well, but he’s not doing as badly as he was. Prayers are still much appreciated.”

She continued by saying that although Jordan is being treated by a fantastic team of experts, the family is still unsure of what is going on with his health.

She declared in August 2025 that he would stop making public appearances to concentrate on his treatment. A few months later, he reportedly spent almost a month in critical care and was cut off from his family for weeks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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