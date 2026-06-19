What happened to Tay Keith? BlocBoy JB's post on producer sparks death rumors; what we know

A series of Instagram stories by rapper BlockBoy JB has sparked rumors that producer Tay Keith, best known for his work with rapper Travis Scott, has passed away. As of now, there is no confirmation from Tay Keith's family. But claims that the rapper may have passed away have massively gone viral.

Record producer Tay Keith.(Tay Keith on Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BlockBoy JB's first Instagram story contained a broken heart emoji against a black background. The next story contained an old photo of BlocBoy JB and Tay Keith. It was captioned, “Damn, cuz you just hurt me bad.”

The final story contained a screen recording of BlocBoy JB's call records with Tay Keith, showing that they were in touch quite a lot recently. "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving," it was captioned.

Soon after, social media started speculating that the record producer may have died, despite there being no official confirmation from his representatives or his family so far.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON