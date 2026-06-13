What happened to William McCasland? Final photo of missing ex-Air Force general sparks UFO questions

Retired US Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland remains at the center of an ongoing mystery months after his disappearance in New Mexico, with a newly released photograph now drawing attention to the case and its alleged links to UFO-related claims. The case has gained attention after claims emerged linking McCasland (in photo) to sensitive aerospace and military research programs. (via X/ @conlin_lauren)

According to The Mirror US, the image shows McCasland leaving a sporting goods store in Albuquerque on February 27, the same day he reportedly vanished from his home. In the photograph released by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the retired officer appears calm and composed while carrying a large white shopping bag and another smaller item under his arm.

The image reportedly surfaced following a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Los Angeles Magazine reporter Lauren Conlin.

Wife said general ‘planned not to be found’ McCasland’s disappearance has become the subject of online speculation after reports suggested he may have had access to classified military and UFO-related information during his Air Force career.

According to The Mirror US, McCasland’s wife, Susan Wilkerson, told investigators that he left home around 11 am local time without his phone, wallet, wearable devices, or prescription sunglasses.

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She was also quoted as telling a 911 dispatcher shortly after his disappearance: “He’s left his phone, he changed his clothes into I don’t know what. I think he’s on foot.”

Wilkerson further claimed that the retired general had “planned not to be found."