What happened to Zayn Malik? Hospital photo and cardiologist mention spark concern

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shared a photo from a hospital on Friday, informing fans that he is canceling a series of UK events.

What happened to Zayn Malik?

Zayn Malik hospitalized.(Getty Images via AFP)

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On Friday, Zayn Malik took to Instagram to reveal that he had been unexpectedly hospitalized.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, the singer wrote, “To my fans - Thank you to all of you for your love and support now and always-been a long week and am still unexpectedly recovering. Heartbroken that I can't see you all this week.”

He added, "I wouldn't be in the place I am today without you guys and am so thankful for your understanding. Thank you to the incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to. You are all legends! Big big love."

Although Zayn did not disclose the exact nature of his condition, the post quickly raised concern among fans. The image showed him lying in a hospital bed, connected to medical equipment, including a blood pressure cuff and what appeared to be an ECG monitor.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were particularly worried after he mentioned a cardiologist in his message, prompting speculation about a possible heart-related issue. However, no official details have been confirmed. Fan reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were particularly worried after he mentioned a cardiologist in his message, prompting speculation about a possible heart-related issue. However, no official details have been confirmed. Fan reactions {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post sparked an outpouring of concern and support across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post sparked an outpouring of concern and support across social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One fan inquired, "Zayn Malik why are you thanking a cardiologist what happened to your heart omg." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan inquired, "Zayn Malik why are you thanking a cardiologist what happened to your heart omg." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another user commented, "That must have been a scary situation for him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user commented, "That must have been a scary situation for him." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A third fan wrote, "We love you, ZAYN!!! Please take care of yourself. Praying for your speedy recovery." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third fan wrote, "We love you, ZAYN!!! Please take care of yourself. Praying for your speedy recovery." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added, "I hope Zayn will be ok. My prayers are with him right now ..and I won't stand for any hate that he canceled . He's IN the HOSPITAL . He needs to put his health first." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "I hope Zayn will be ok. My prayers are with him right now ..and I won't stand for any hate that he canceled . He's IN the HOSPITAL . He needs to put his health first." {{/usCountry}}

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Album release

Zayn released his fifth studio album, Konnakol, on April 17.

The 15-track project, featuring songs like “Die for Me” and “Sideways,” draws heavily from South Asian musical influences and rhythms.

It was released via Mercury Records and is now available for streaming.

Upcoming events

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Zayn had several major appearances lined up in the coming weeks. He was scheduled to make his first late-night TV interview and performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 21, followed by an April 23 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

He is also set to launch his largest solo tour to date on May 12, beginning at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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