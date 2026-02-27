Priyanka Chopra reveals why she calls daughter Malti Marie a ‘weird child’ during Jimmy Fallon appearance

While speaking about Malti, Priyanka has often opened up about her daughter’s early arrival and the emotional journey that followed. Malti was born prematurely via surrogacy and spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home. Priyanka has previously described that period as deeply challenging, recalling how protective she felt as a new mother.

Priyanka explained that during the shoot of an intense scene, she was covered in fake blood as part of her character’s look. When Malti saw her mother in that state, she immediately grew concerned and asked if she was hurt. After Priyanka reassured her that it was all pretend and part of acting, Malti’s reaction surprised her. Instead of remaining alarmed, the toddler quickly switched gears and began playing along, even painting the fake blood on her own face. The actor shared the story with a laugh, saying it was one of those unexpected parenting moments that left her both amused and amazed.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared an adorable parenting moment with her daughter, Malti Marie , while promoting her latest film, The Bluff, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance on the popular late-night show, Priyanka revealed why she jokingly calls her little one a “weird child,” recounting a behind-the-scenes incident from a film set.

In a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Priyanka revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, were “forced to announce her birth” after the news was about to be made public, even though they were not emotionally prepared. The couple were navigating the fragile early days of Malti’s premature arrival at the time.

Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti in January 2022 and have since occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while largely maintaining their daughter’s privacy.