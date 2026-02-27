Priyanka Chopra reveals why she calls daughter Malti Marie a ‘weird child’ during Jimmy Fallon appearance
Priyanka Chopra shared a parenting moment with her daughter Malti Marie while promoting The Bluff on The Tonight Show.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared an adorable parenting moment with her daughter, Malti Marie, while promoting her latest film, The Bluff, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance on the popular late-night show, Priyanka revealed why she jokingly calls her little one a “weird child,” recounting a behind-the-scenes incident from a film set.
Priyanka Chopra talks about Malti on Jimmy Fallon show
Priyanka explained that during the shoot of an intense scene, she was covered in fake blood as part of her character’s look. When Malti saw her mother in that state, she immediately grew concerned and asked if she was hurt. After Priyanka reassured her that it was all pretend and part of acting, Malti’s reaction surprised her. Instead of remaining alarmed, the toddler quickly switched gears and began playing along, even painting the fake blood on her own face. The actor shared the story with a laugh, saying it was one of those unexpected parenting moments that left her both amused and amazed.
While speaking about Malti, Priyanka has often opened up about her daughter’s early arrival and the emotional journey that followed. Malti was born prematurely via surrogacy and spent over 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home. Priyanka has previously described that period as deeply challenging, recalling how protective she felt as a new mother.
In a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Priyanka revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, were “forced to announce her birth” after the news was about to be made public, even though they were not emotionally prepared. The couple were navigating the fragile early days of Malti’s premature arrival at the time.
Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti in January 2022 and have since occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while largely maintaining their daughter’s privacy.
About The Bluff
The Bluff is a period action drama headlined by Priyanka Chopra. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows a former female pirate who is forced to confront her past when dangerous enemies resurface, threatening her new life and her family. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff also stars Karl Urban alongside an international ensemble cast. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.