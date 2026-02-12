Did Zayn Malik cheat on Gigi Hadid? Singer admits he ‘spoke to other females’ in past relationships

Zayn Malik has opened up about his personal life like never before. During a candid appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former One Direction star reflected on being single and admitted he made mistakes in past relationships, including speaking to other women while in a relationship. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were in an on-and-off relationship for six years.

Zayn Malik talks about past relationships, talking to other females When asked what it has been like to be single for nearly a decade, Zayn described the experience as liberating. “No disrespect to people in the past, because people like to take things out of context, it has been freeing, no pressure for me. I am that person who runs on his clock, answers to myself. So it was freeing for me to do things, make plans, and do whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. Like go to bed whenever I want, eat what I want, and eat on the bed if I want. All kinds of shit, which is cool when you are in a couple.”

The singer added that being single has allowed him to avoid the complications he once faced in relationships. “It has been really freeing. I tend to get into trouble when in relationships because I was young and, you know, did certain things. Spoke to other females when I should not have been, as most people do. You live and learn through it,” he admitted

Zayn emphasised that he has grown from those experiences and now values the absence of guilt. “But this way, there’s no guilt; I can just be free and speak to whoever I want. And hopefully I meet someone I want to be serious with at this time, and this space, and know that I want to be committed to them.”