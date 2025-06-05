What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? Check out the top 20 list

The latest best vacation travel ranking from US News & World Report has revealed the ‘Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in the US in 2025 – St. Simons Island, Georgia, a coastal island that national travelers often overlook, but is cherished by locals. The publication analyzes over 1,500 locations every year, using a combination of traveler reviews and expert opinions. Factors like cultural offerings, recreational opportunities, dining scenes and more are considered as part of the analysis. What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? (Unsplash - representational image)

St. Simons, a tranquil barrier island, has remained underrated while its neighbors, Florida and South Carolina, attract thousands of travelers every year. According to explorestsimonsisland.com, the island is “home to fabulous beaches, golfing, charter fishing, spas and salons, and a variety of restaurants, fun events and entertainment for everyone.”

The website adds, “Full of history and Southern charm, St. Simons Island boasts beautiful live Southern Oaks draped with Spanish moss that give the island a unique sense of time and place, unlike any other. It's no wonder St. Simons Island was recently voted among the most romantic destinations in the U.S., and one visit is all you'll need to fall in love with Georgia's Golden Isles.”

According to the ‘Georgia’s Golden Isles’ website, “The largest barrier island in the Golden Isles, St. Simons Island lies across the immortalized Marshes of Glynn, made famous by poet Sidney Lanier. Moss-draped oaks line the winding island streets, creating a picture-perfect image worthy of a Faulkner tale.”

