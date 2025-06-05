Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? Check out the top 20 list

BySumanti Sen
Jun 05, 2025 03:01 AM IST

A tranquil coastal island is the ‘Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in the US in 2025, as revealed by a new analysis. 

The latest best vacation travel ranking from US News & World Report has revealed the ‘Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in the US in 2025 – St. Simons Island, Georgia, a coastal island that national travelers often overlook, but is cherished by locals. The publication analyzes over 1,500 locations every year, using a combination of traveler reviews and expert opinions. Factors like cultural offerings, recreational opportunities, dining scenes and more are considered as part of the analysis.

What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? (Unsplash - representational image)
What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? (Unsplash - representational image)

St. Simons, a tranquil barrier island, has remained underrated while its neighbors, Florida and South Carolina, attract thousands of travelers every year. According to explorestsimonsisland.com, the island is “home to fabulous beaches, golfing, charter fishing, spas and salons, and a variety of restaurants, fun events and entertainment for everyone.”

The website adds, “Full of history and Southern charm, St. Simons Island boasts beautiful live Southern Oaks draped with Spanish moss that give the island a unique sense of time and place, unlike any other. It's no wonder St. Simons Island was recently voted among the most romantic destinations in the U.S., and one visit is all you'll need to fall in love with Georgia's Golden Isles.”

According to the ‘Georgia’s Golden Isles’ website, “The largest barrier island in the Golden Isles, St. Simons Island lies across the immortalized Marshes of Glynn, made famous by poet Sidney Lanier. Moss-draped oaks line the winding island streets, creating a picture-perfect image worthy of a Faulkner tale.”

Check out the top 20 most underrated travel destinations in the US in 2025

  1. St. Simons Island, Georgia
  2. Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho
  3. Door County, Wisconsin
  4. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  5. Block Island, Rhode Island
  6. Big Bend National Park, Texas
  7. Portsmouth, New Hampshire
  8. Duluth, Minnesota
  9. Charlottesville, Virginia
  10. Crested Butte, Colorado
  11. Des Moines, Iowa
  12. Baxter State Park, Maine
  13. Yachats, Oregon
  14. Omaha, Nebraska
  15. Black Hills National Forest, South Dakota-Wyoming
  16. Flagstaff, Arizona
  17. The Catskills, New York
  18. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan
  19. Gloucester, Massachusetts
  20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / What is 2025's 'Best Underrated Travel Destination’ in US? Check out the top 20 list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On