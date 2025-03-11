Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Get to your safe space,’ Meteorologist issues warning as tornado hits Florida TV station during live broadcast | Watch

BySumanti Sen
Mar 11, 2025 09:36 AM IST

A shocking video shows the moment a tornado wreaked havoc while a television meteorologist broadcast live on air.

A shocking video shows the moment a tornado wreaked havoc while a television meteorologist broadcast live on air. The storm hit his station's studio in Lake Mary, Florida, near Orlando. WOFL-TV meteorologist Brooks Garner warned employees to take shelter as lights flickered during the broadcast.

Meteorologist issues warning as tornado hits Florida TV station during live broadcast (FOX 35 Orlando/YouTube screnshot)
Meteorologist issues warning as tornado hits Florida TV station during live broadcast (FOX 35 Orlando/YouTube screnshot)

Garner was warning people to take shelter when he realised that the storm was heading right for the TV studio. He then asked people in the building to take cover while still on air.

‘That's the first time a tornado has hit’

"Get to your safe space under your desk. We're catching debris right now on the roof," Garner said. "​This is a tornado."

One home collapsed and several other homes were damaged as a result of the storm, weather.com reported. However, no deaths or injuries were reported. The National Weather Service’s preliminary survey found damage indicating an EF1 tornado along most of the path, with a small area being rated EF2 with peak winds estimated up to 115 mph.

Even as the power flickered and the twister passed over, Garner remained on air. "​This is a very serious situation," he told viewers. "This is a real live tornado."

Garner then went on to tell viewers where the storm was headed next. He ultimately stopped to catch his breath around 90 seconds later, after it was over. "​I've been doing this for a very long time. That's the first time a tornado has hit me while I'm doing the weather," he said.

W​OFL, a Fox network station, has studios in Lake Mary, Florida, about 16 miles northeast of Orlando. The weather was actually part of a broader system that hit parts of the South.

"A low-pressure system tracking across the Southeast today has been mainly a rainmaker," weather.com senior meteorologist Chris Dolce said Monday morning, March 10. "But enough unstable air ahead of it has created an environment that can produce isolated severe storms in central Florida, including damaging wind gusts and the chance of a brief tornado."

The Seminole County Fire Department reportedly confirmed that people were inside a home that collapsed, but no one was harmed. The department took to Facebook to share photos of the damage caused by the storm.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On