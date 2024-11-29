George Garner II, mayor of South Carolina town where entire police force resigned, dies in car crash

The mayor of a South Carolina town where the entire police force resigned has died in a tragic car crash. McColl Mayor George Garner II, 49, died in a crash while being “pursued” by other law enforcement. Mayor of South Carolina town where entire police force quit dies in car crash (Pixabay - representational image)

Garner died when his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into an 18-wheeler on Tuesday afternoon, November 26. This incident comes just five days after police Chief Bob Hale and his five officers resigned in anger at local officials.

What did the coroner say?

The investigating coroner said that “Mr. Garner was being pursued by a Marlboro County Deputy”during the incident. The coroner added, “The pursuit was not related to any laws being broken. The pursuit was taking place in an effort to protect the well being of Mr. Garner. I will make a ruling on the manner of this death in the coming days. Please keep this family,and the fine folks in our neighboring Marlboro County in your prayers.”

It was revealed after Garner’s death that he wasconnected to an active investigation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division [SLED], sources told WBTW. SLED did not detail what theinvestigation involved.

Recently, Garner reportedly won re-election in the town of about 2,000 residents. His administration made headlines after the entire police force quit. Chief Hale accused an unidentified council member of harassment, claiming the person created a “hostile work environment.”

The former chief said in a statement on social media that this created “a toxic atmosphere that has hindered the department’s ability to function effectively.” “Despite our efforts to address these issues professionally and through appropriate channels, the harassment and hostility have persisted,” he added, also complaining about slashed funding.

At the time, Garner said that the resignations left the town in a “difficult situation.” “I hate to see them go. They were a great group. But we’re gonna continue on,” Garner said, adding that he would hire more cops.

Brian Blue will be covering mayoral duties after Garner's death. “I know it’s a hard time right now for our town, but us as a council and me as your mayor Pro tempore, we will continue fighting for you all,” Blue told residents in a statement, according to WPDE.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A funeral service for Garner will take place at McColl Church of God at 2 pm on December 3, Garner’s obituary says.