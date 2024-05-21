High school boy drowns to death after jumping off South Carolina bridge in online dare, another dies trying to save him

Two high school boys in South Carolina died after jumping from a bridge on a dare given in a group chat by friends. D.W. Daniel High School sophomores Rayan Alnasser, 16, and Zakaria Chaar, 15, drowned to death, and their bodies were found from Lake Hartwell on Monday, May 20. The incident took place late Saturday, May 18. Two high school boys drown after jumping off South Carolina bridge in online dare (Pixabay - representational image)

While one boy jumped on the dare, the other jumped trying to save him. Deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office told Fox Carolina that one of them jumped from Twelve Mile River Bridge and “immediately went into distress.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The reports from an individual who was on shore sounded like the way he landed was awkward, which might have caused him to go into distress,” Chief Deputy Chuck James said.

The second boy then jumped to save his friend. He, too, was dragged underwater by the strong current, according to James.

A third teen later called 911 and reported that they could not find Alnasser and Chaar in the water. First responders were quick to arrive, searching the area using divers, boats and sonar. Cadaver dogs were later brought in.

On Monday, authorities found their bodies using sonar in the lake. The area from where their bodies were discovered was around 15 feet deep, according to authorities.

‘It’s just inherently not safe’

“TikTok trends or, you know, habits where people are trying to encourage people to jump off bridges or anything in that nature … I mean, it’s just inherently not safe,” James said.

The School District of Pickens County shared its “deepest condolences and prayers” in a statement. “The loss of these young lives is a profound tragedy, impacting not only their families but also their classmates, teachers, and the broader community,” the district said.

“In times like this, our priority is to provide the necessary support and care to our students, staff, and families. SDPC has a dedicated team of school counselors, psychologists, and mental health professionals ready to assist anyone in need during this difficult time,” it added.

Alnasser was a soccer player for Daniel High School. His coach Thomas Izaguirre Bonilla mourned him. “Today I’ve received the hardest news a coach could ever receive. My player Rayan Al-Nasser has been called by God to come home. This is a tough time for me and especially his family as we loved him very much. I feel blessed God allowed me to hug him and tell him how I proud I was of him one last time,” Bonilla wrote on Facebook.

“I can’t imagine the world of pain his parents are going through right now but I wanted to make this post so those who were following the news are aware and 2. for those who pray to keep him in your prayers and his family. I would give up every trophy and even my life for him to be back with his family. Rayan you will be missed. I will forever carry you in my heart. I love you Rayan rest easy,” Bonilla added.