What is dysphagia? Texas woman reveals horrific health scare after botox injections

A Texas woman shared her harrowing health experience on social media, which eventually landed her in the ICU. Alicia Hallock said that she nearly died after taking Botox injections to treat her migraine problem, People Magazine reported. Alicia Hallock, who is in her mid 30s, claimed that after receiving the shots, she became partially paralysed and suffered from dysphagia.(alihallock/Instagram)

Hallock, who is in her mid 30s, claimed that after receiving the shots, she became partially paralysed and suffered from dysphagia, a disorder that makes swallowing difficult and can lead to choking on saliva.

She added that the injections left her neck muscles paralysed that she could not even lift her head. Moreover, Hallock relied on a feeding tube for nutrients

“I ended up having a rare complication. They moved me to ICU to be constantly monitored, and I’ve had 6 tubes shoved down my throat to get up all the mucus that’s stuck in my lungs and throat,” the mother-of-three wrote in an Instagram post last month.

What is dysphagia?

Dysphagia is a condition when a person faces difficulties in swallowing. It can be painful and swallowing is not even possible in some cases.

According to specialists, prolonged dysphagia can be a serious medical issue that necessitates immediate medical attention.

Dysphagia can affect people of any age, but it is most frequent among the elderly. Swallowing problems can be caused by a number of circumstances, and treatment is totally dependent on the cause.

Hallock receives discharge after 18-day of treatment

Hallock kept updating her followers about her medical status throughout the course of her recovery. In one of the videos, she removed her neck brace to demonstrate the difficulties she was going through in order to move her head.

She received a discharge from the hospital after 18 days of treatment and is now recovering at home.

Describing her feelings as "scared and horrified" than ever, she said, “I could have died. There were many sobering moments that made me realize how lucky I was to have gotten the help when I did.”

Stressing that people do experience Botox problems, including some or all of the symptoms had faced, Hallock, who is also suffering from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, said that having several symptoms at one time is exceedingly unusual. Therefore, the hospital has decided to do a “case study on me”, she said.

It remains to be known whether Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disease that impacts blood vessel walls, skin, and joints, affected her body's response to the Botox injections.

Netizens raise concerns about Botox treatment

Since sharing her story on social media, Hallock has received immense support and good wishes from her followers. However, some have even raised concerns regarding the Botox treatment.

“They have tried to get me to take Botox injections for my debilitating chronic migraines but the horrible side effects I have to medications i just can't bring myself to it and won't. You're not the only one i have seen this happen to and won't be the last. I have seen permanent damage to others that cannot be reversed and people should be very aware of the side effects. I'm so happy to see you are getting better and yours was temporary. Much love,” one user wrote.

“This happened to me last September. I had extreme head/neck weakness but also generalized overall muscle weakness. It was awful! I'm so sorry you are going through this. Feel free to reach out if you have any questions since my recovery is a few months ahead of you. Prayers for patience and a speedy recovery,” another chimed in.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Botox treatment for chronic migraines, which are defined as headaches lasting 15 or more days every month, as per the American Migraine Foundation. Botox is injected into the muscles of the face, head, and neck to block pain pathways.

However, if the toxin penetrates beyond the intended treatment site, it might cause botulism, which can result in gradual muscle paralysis, according to the FDA.