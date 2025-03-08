What is Elon Musk’s net worth? Tesla CEO's fortune tumbles by $102 bn in 2025 as company's stock hits the skids

Billionaire Elon Musk's impressive net worth has witnessed a decline of $102 billion in 2025 following a sharp tumble in Tesla stock. That amount roughly corresponds to the total market value of United Parcel Service. Elon Musk currently has a fortune of about $330 billion, a significant 24% decrease from the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(AP)

What is Musk's net wealth as Tesla's stock plummets

Musk currently has a fortune of about $330 billion, a significant 24% decrease from the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Despite the major decline in his net worth, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is still the richest person in the world, with a substantial $108 billion advantage over Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.

The 35% decline in the prices of a Tesla share this year, from roughly $404 to $263, has impacted Musk's fortune. Its market capitalization slumped by about $400 billion to less than $900 billion due to the sell-off.

Why have investors abandoned Tesla stock?

Investors have abandoned the automaker's stock for a number of reasons. The stock of Tesla plummeted along with the S&P 550 on Thursday, after Trump levied tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada, sending alarm among investors. Tesla's stock soared after Trump won the election in November. The stock price saw a surge in December at $479 per share.

Just like other American automakers, Tesla manufactures its cars employing imported parts from Canada. In January, Vaibhav Taneja, the company's chief financial officer, even cautioned investors about the negative effects tariffs would have on business operations, the UK Independent reported.

Last year, Musk rallied his X supporters to back Donald Trump in the November election and he spent over $250 million to assist him win the White House race against Democratic contender Kamala Harris.

Following Trump's win, Musk assumed the role of DOGE head, and continued to be the close advisor of the President, leading efforts to reduce federal spending.

The current stock market decline has adversely affected the fortunes of a number of other members of the $100 billion club.