What is Eric Swalwell’s net worth? California Democrat’s finances revealed

Amid ongoing scrutiny over his political future, questions have also surfaced about Rep. Eric Swalwell’s personal finances. Recent disclosures and independent estimates suggest that the California Democrat’s net worth is relatively modest compared to many of his peers in Congress.

The focus on Swalwell’s finances comes at a time when his gubernatorial campaign is facing a major crisis.(Getty Images)

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According to a February 2026 analysis by Quiver Quantitative, Swalwell’s net worth is estimated at approximately $415,500, placing him 408th among members of Congress.

The report further noted that he has virtually no publicly traded investments that can be tracked.

Other estimates offer a similar picture. Data compiled by Cine Net Worth puts his net worth at around $500,000 as of 2025, factoring in his congressional earnings and other income streams.

Also Read: Eric Swalwell sexual assault row: California Dem faces stern action amid Snapchat allegations

Swalwell’s primary income comes from his role in Congress, where members receive a standard annual salary. Like many lawmakers, he may also earn from book deals, speaking engagements, and media appearances.

Exact figures vary

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{{^usCountry}} Financial disclosures require politicians to report assets and liabilities in broad ranges rather than exact figures, making exact calculations difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial disclosures require politicians to report assets and liabilities in broad ranges rather than exact figures, making exact calculations difficult. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, factors such as mortgages, pensions, and fluctuating asset values can significantly impact overall estimates, leading to variations across different reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, factors such as mortgages, pensions, and fluctuating asset values can significantly impact overall estimates, leading to variations across different reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite years in public office, Swalwell’s estimated wealth places him below many of his congressional peers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite years in public office, Swalwell’s estimated wealth places him below many of his congressional peers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The focus on Swalwell’s finances comes at a time when his gubernatorial campaign is facing a major crisis. A report by Politico detailed that his campaign was “reeling” after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, prompting staff resignations and calls from allies to withdraw from the race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus on Swalwell’s finances comes at a time when his gubernatorial campaign is facing a major crisis. A report by Politico detailed that his campaign was “reeling” after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, prompting staff resignations and calls from allies to withdraw from the race. {{/usCountry}}

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Swalwell has denied the allegations, stating: “These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election… I will defend myself with the facts.”

The controversy has led to paused endorsements, internal departures, and political pressure, affecting the trajectory of his campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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