What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, the cause of Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's death?

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of actor Gene Hackman and an American classical pianist, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare virus transmitted by mice, according to autopsy results released on Friday in New Mexico. Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead on February 26 in separate rooms of their Santa Fe home. (File)(AP)

The 64-year-old Arakawa, along with the 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor and one of their dogs, were found dead on February 26 in different rooms of their Santa Fe home, according to Reuters. At a press conference held by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease, while Arakawa’s death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Reuters quotes authorities as saying that Arakawa had passed away a week before Hackman. When asked whether Gene Hackman’s advanced Alzheimer's prevented him from realising his wife's death, Sheriff Adan Mendoza responded, “I would assume that is the case.”

Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator at the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, added, “He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s, and it is quite possible he was not aware she was deceased.”

Based on her last email, officials believe Arakawa died around February 11. Hackman’s date of death was determined to be February 18, based on his pacemaker activity, authorities said.

What is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is found worldwide, but in the US, most cases occur in western states like New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. The virus, which can cause a severe and sometimes fatal lung infection, is primarily spread in northern New Mexico through deer mice droppings and urine.

Transmission often happens when people inhale airborne particles while sweeping sheds or cleaning spaces where rodents have been present. The infection starts with flu-like symptoms and can progress to heart and lung failure, with a fatality rate of 38% to 50%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantaviruses can infect humans through direct contact with rodents, particularly their urine, droppings, and saliva. Though rare, transmission can also occur through rodent bites or scratches.

Hantaviruses cause two main illnesses: hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) in the Western Hemisphere, including the US, where the deer mouse is the primary carrier, and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), which is more common in Europe and Asia but can also occur in the US through the Seoul virus.

Diagnosing hantavirus within the first 72 hours is challenging because early symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea, and fatigue resemble the flu. If initial tests do not detect the virus, follow-up testing is usually recommended after 72 hours.

Symptoms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a severe and potentially fatal lung disease. Symptoms appear 1 to 8 weeks after exposure. Early signs include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches (especially in the thighs, hips, back, and shoulders).

About half of the patients also experience headaches, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

After 4 to 10 days, late symptoms develop, including coughing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness due to fluid buildup in the lungs. According to the CDC, the disease can be deadly, with a 38% fatality rate among those with respiratory symptoms.