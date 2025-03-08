Menu Explore
Gene Hackman and his wife's cause of death revealed. Here's how they died

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 08, 2025 03:25 AM IST

Gene Hackman and his wife's death was confirmed as natural causes by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator.

Gene Hackman’s cause of death has been officially released following his passing alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26.(AP)
New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator reported Arakawa’s death was caused by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal disease. Hackman, on the other hand, passed away due to heart disease and complications related to Alzheimer’s, with his death classified as resulting from natural causes.

The medical investigator’s report also indicated that Hackman’s pacemaker last recorded activity on February 18, leading officials to conclude that he “probably died around Feb. 18.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

