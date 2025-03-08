Gene Hackman and his wife's cause of death revealed. Here's how they died

Gene Hackman’s cause of death has been officially released following his passing alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead on February 26.(AP)

New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator reported Arakawa’s death was caused by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare and potentially fatal disease. Hackman, on the other hand, passed away due to heart disease and complications related to Alzheimer’s, with his death classified as resulting from natural causes.

The medical investigator’s report also indicated that Hackman’s pacemaker last recorded activity on February 18, leading officials to conclude that he “probably died around Feb. 18.”

