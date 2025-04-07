What is happening in Weld County, Colorado? Evacuation alert issued, Galeton Elementary School closed

Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an ongoing oil and gas-related incident. Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an oil and gas-related incident.(UnSplash)

The evacuation order, issued by Civil Authorities, states: The Civil Authorities have issued an immediate evacuation for Weld, CO, beginning at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, and ending at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, April 7. This is Weld County 9-1-1 with a message from the Galeton Fire Department. Units are working an incident in the area of Weld County Road 51 and Weld County Road 72. If you are within half a mile of the area, please evacuate to a safe location. Further directions will follow. Thank you."

Galeton Elementary School will remain closed on Monday.

A message sent to the parents stated, “Under direction of Galeton Fire and Rescue, Galeton Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 7. There was a loss of containment at a nearby oil and gas facility, and out of an abundance of caution the fire department is closing off sections of Galeton. Because we can not access the school, we will not be able to provide transportation to or from the school due to this closure. We will update you with any further developments as we receive them from the oil company and Galeton Fire.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information