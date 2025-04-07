Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is happening in Weld County, Colorado? Evacuation alert issued, Galeton Elementary School closed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 07, 2025 09:57 AM IST

Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an oil and gas-related incident. Galeton Elementary School will be closed on Monday.

Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an ongoing oil and gas-related incident.

Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an oil and gas-related incident.(UnSplash)
Residents of Weld County, Colorado, have been ordered to evacuate due to an oil and gas-related incident.(UnSplash)

The evacuation order, issued by Civil Authorities, states: The Civil Authorities have issued an immediate evacuation for Weld, CO, beginning at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, and ending at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, April 7. This is Weld County 9-1-1 with a message from the Galeton Fire Department. Units are working an incident in the area of Weld County Road 51 and Weld County Road 72. If you are within half a mile of the area, please evacuate to a safe location. Further directions will follow. Thank you."

Galeton Elementary School will remain closed on Monday.

A message sent to the parents stated, “Under direction of Galeton Fire and Rescue, Galeton Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Monday, April 7. There was a loss of containment at a nearby oil and gas facility, and out of an abundance of caution the fire department is closing off sections of Galeton. Because we can not access the school, we will not be able to provide transportation to or from the school due to this closure. We will update you with any further developments as we receive them from the oil company and Galeton Fire.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / What is happening in Weld County, Colorado? Evacuation alert issued, Galeton Elementary School closed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On