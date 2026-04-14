What is House File 2513? A new proposal to restrict H-1B hiring clears initial stage in Senate

Amid Trump's visa crackdown, a proposal in Iowa aimed at limiting the employment of specific foreign workers in colleges and universities is progressing through the state legislature.

Amid a visa crackdown, Iowa's House File 2513 progresses to limit H-1B visa use in higher education for nationals from certain nations.(AI generated image)

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House File 2513, which focuses on the utilization of H-1B visas within higher education, has successfully passed the Iowa House and has moved through the preliminary stages in the Senate. The bill was approval by a subcommittee and Senate Workforce Committee in March 2026. It is presently listed on the Senate calendar.

Also Read: H-1B visa stress: NRI's post on returning to India after 11 years in US sparks debate; ‘Don’t come unless…’

What is House File 2513? A new setback for H-1B visa holders

The proposed legislation would prevent public universities, community colleges, and certain private institutions in Iowa from establishing new employment agreements with H-1B visa holders who are nationals of countries classified by the U.S. government as “foreign adversaries” or “state sponsors of terrorism.” The nations identified in this classification include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, and Venezuela.

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{{^usCountry}} The act follows a review by various Republican-led states regarding the application of the H-1B visa program in public institutions, with recent measures in Florida and Texas halting new hiring under this program. What happens if Bill gets enacted? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The act follows a review by various Republican-led states regarding the application of the H-1B visa program in public institutions, with recent measures in Florida and Texas halting new hiring under this program. What happens if Bill gets enacted? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If implemented, the Iowa legislation would take effect for new contracts starting in mid-2026, while current employees would generally remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If implemented, the Iowa legislation would take effect for new contracts starting in mid-2026, while current employees would generally remain unaffected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The H-1B visa program permits employers to recruit workers in specialized sectors where there is a scarcity of domestic talent. This visa is usually granted for a duration of three years, with the possibility of extension for up to six years, and it can also facilitate a route to permanent residency. Although the majority of H-1B visas are subject to an annual cap, positions at universities are exempt from this restriction. Impact on H-1B talent {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The H-1B visa program permits employers to recruit workers in specialized sectors where there is a scarcity of domestic talent. This visa is usually granted for a duration of three years, with the possibility of extension for up to six years, and it can also facilitate a route to permanent residency. Although the majority of H-1B visas are subject to an annual cap, positions at universities are exempt from this restriction. Impact on H-1B talent {{/usCountry}}

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The H-1B visa program is extensively utilized by businesses and individuals seeking employment in fields such as technology, healthcare, and engineering. Although the visa is temporary, it has the potential to pave the way for permanent residency.

Proponents of the legislation assert that it tackles issues related to national security and workforce priorities. Representative Taylor Collins informed Newsweek, “We don't really want to roll the dice when it comes to that [espionage activities]. I think there's honestly a case we made to not even have the H-1B visa program. Honestly, really, I would prefer that we'd be hiring Americans.”

The bill is yet to undergo a final vote in the Iowa Senate or receive the governor's signature, resulting in an uncertain outcome.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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