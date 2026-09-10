What is ‘Kirkification’? Face-swap AI trend slammed as Charlie Kirk fans mourn assassination one year on

The internet trend of ‘Kirkification’ has drawn significant backlash online as Charlie Kirk's supporters mourn his assassination, a year on. Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was shot dead when attending an organizational event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson was arrested and is facing trial for his murder.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025. (Facebook/Charlie Kirk)

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After Kirk's death, an online trend of ‘Kirkification’ began where the conservative political commentator's face was transposed elsewhere. It became a phenomenon large enough for the New Yorker to carry an article on it.

The article, published in April 2026 noted “Kirkification began as a process of nihilistic disenchantment: churning out content that captures the confusion and cynicism of a generation trying to make sense of, and detach from, the brutal realities of contemporary political life.” GQ also carried an article on the online trend in 2025, remarking “Recently, a small but growing online movement has marshaled AI tools to graft Kirk’s face onto rappers, rock stars, political figures—seemingly anyone they can think of, the more appalling the better.” The publication called it ‘Kirkslop’.

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Several of these posts have resurfaced now, on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination. One such clip has Charlie Kirk's face placed onto Vin Diesel's from Fast & Furious 5, recreating the showdown with Dwayne Johnson's character. Here, Barack Obama's face is transposed onto the Rock's character. “THIS IS KIRKVERSARY”, the person sharing the post wrote.

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Another post has Kirk's face transposed on rapper Drake, with the person writing on X “drake charlie kirk kirkification kirkversary face swap what did i miss /// reaction meme.”

There is even a Kirkify AI which promises the following - “Experience the viral Kirkification phenomenon. Upload any photo and watch AI transform every face into the iconic Kirkify appearance in seconds.” A user has to upload the photo and the AI will swap it out for Charlie Kirk's face. Another such site called Kirkify It was also found online.

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However, this entire phenomenon has been slammed by many of Kirk's supporters.

Charlie Kirk supporters slam ‘Kirkification’ trend

A conservative commentator wrote “KEEP TALKING ABOUT CHARLIE KIRK. Seriously. Every meme, every cheap shot, every angry post keeps his name moving. And sooner or later, somebody who never listened to him before is going to pull up a debate, hear what he actually said, and start asking questions. That’s the part they don’t understand. You’re not erasing Charlie by mocking him. You’re introducing him to people who may have never heard him. So keep his name alive. Keep sharing the clips. Keep the conversations going.”

Another added “'Kirkification' is inherently disrespectful…Literal dehumanization.”

What is 'Kirkification'?

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Kirkification is the process of editing or face-swapping someone's face with that of American political activist Charlie Kirk. It can also refer to altering a word to include Kirk in its spelling or pronunciation, in reference to the conservative political commentator.