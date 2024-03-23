What is norovirus? Symptoms to watch out for amid outbreak in US

With the Spring Break holiday, thousands of Americans have been travelling across the country. While vacations are necessary, they pose a risk of contracting contagious viruses. Recently, norovirus has been on the rise in the United States, causing illnesses among many. As the cases are on the rise, here’s what you need to know about the highly contagious virus: Image used for representational purposes only

What is norovirus?

Norovirus or Norwalk virus is a highly contagious virus that affects the gastrointestinal tract. It is commonly known as “stomach flu” or “stomach bug.” Anyone can get infected with this virus and fall sick, CDC says. It is important to note that it is not related to “the flu,” which is caused by the influenza virus. CDC adds that it “causes inflammation of the stomach or intestines.” This condition is called acute gastroenteritis.

S. Wesley Long, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Diagnostic Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, says, “It’s very contagious and easily spread on surfaces and through close person-to-person contact.” Dahlia Philips, MD, an infectious disease physician and Medical Director at MetroPlusHealth, notes that norovirus is “transmitted by the fecal-oral route.”

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

A person who has been infected by norovirus will usually develop symptoms 12 to 48 hours after the exposure. While most people start feeling better within one to three days, they can still spread the virus for a few days. According to CDC, some of the symptoms of norovirus are:

Diarrhea Vomiting Nausea Stomach pain Fever Headache Body aches

How to prevent norovirus?

Since norovirus is highly contagious, one of the most important ways to avoid contracting it is by washing your hands well with soap and water. It is crucial to wash hands prior to handling any type of food item, especially while eating and cooking. Other preventive measures listed by CDC are: