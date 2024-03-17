Miami Beach imposes weekend curfew for increased security amid spring break

Miami Beach is one of the most well-known spring break destinations in America. In anticipation of the coming spring break crowd, the city government has pronounced a curfew that will commence on Friday, 15th March, from 11.59 pm until 6 am on Monday, 18th March. The City of Miami Beach closed the streets in South Beach during this Spring Break weekend on March 8, 2024. Around this time of year college kids usually transform Miami Beach's main seaside drag into a huge street party, blocking traffic as they dance to thumping reggaeton music, drinking in public and otherwise living it up. But this time the US ritual known as Spring Break is a much more muted affair, as the city enacts strict new rules to stamp out raucous partying that has gotten out of control and even violent in recent years. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

Locals and guests staying in designated areas such as hotels are allowed to go to their respective houses while essential services like police, firemen and hospitals are exempted from the curfew.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Why is the curfew being imposed?

The city has been empowered to impound vehicles found violating that zone and increase fines for non-criminal motor vehicle violations. The areas affected will be “bounded by 23 Street and Dad Boulevard, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.”

In an effort to reduce any chaos, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that police presence in Miami Beach and other spring break locations will increase. More than sixty state troopers will be deployed as part of this endeavour, which also makes use of mobile command vehicles and drone technology.

The strategy for managing crowds and guaranteeing public safety includes essential elements like bag inspections at beach entry points, limited beach hours, and increased police presence.

The decision to impose a curfew and tighten security measures stems from incidents, including fatal shootings, that occurred during previous spring breaks.

Mayor Dan Gelber emphasised the importance of his decision, stating, “While most may come here to enjoy the amenities of Miami Beach, the overwhelming volume of visitors, a few that come with bad intentions in the presence of guns, creates a wholly intolerable situation,” per the Hill.

Additionally, the city released an advertisement saying they were “breaking up” with spring breakers who “only want to get drunk in public and ignore laws.”