Five hospitals in Pune get notices for violation of MPJAY scheme

The public health department has issued show-cause notices to five private hospitals, including two private medical colleges for violation of the state government’s cashless medical insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY). The hospitals were found providing treatment for selective ailments and refusing to provide other ailments claimed the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The notices were issued during last week to hospitals located in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Alandi, Satara Road and Pune city, said officials.

The hospitals were allegedly found to exploit patients by demanding money for the cashless scheme, prescribing medicines and denying treatment to patients.

Also, the hospitals were found providing treatment for selective ailments and refusing to provide other ailments claimed the officials.

As many as, 180 complaints have been received from patients against these five hospitals.

Sanjay Gaikwad (name changed), a patient, said, “When I visited the hospital in Pimpri for treatment the hospital asked me about the documents for the scheme which were provided to them. While undergoing treatment for pneumonia the hospital claimed the treatment was free. However, during the treatment, the hospital asked me to get medicines from outside which cost around ₹ 25,000. As the treatment was ongoing we avoided complaining to the authorities and after discharge, the complaint was made.”

Another patient suffering from chronic kidney disease on anonymity said that many hospitals don’t follow the norms and even to get the benefit of the scheme the patients have to struggle.

“The hospital in Chinchwad denied treatment for kidney transplant under the MPJAY scheme. Although kidney transplant is done under the scheme and despite the facility the hospital refused to conduct the transplant,” alleged the patient.

Dr Vaibhav Gaikwad, district coordinator of MPJAY scheme, informed that the notices had been issued in a phased-manner since last week after the complaints were received.

“The hospitals as per the scheme are not allowed to ask money for treatment or tell patients to get medicines from outside. However, the hospitals were found allegedly taking money from the patients and prescribing medicines,” he said.

Gaikwad said, a couple of hospitals were denying treatment to patients under the scheme and one hospital was providing treatment only for selective procedures.

“We have put the payment on hold for these cases. The hospitals have been asked to clear the issues at the earliest. Stringent action will be taken against the hospitals if they refuse to follow the rules,” he said.

Dr Amol Mhaske, regional head of MPJAY, said, until the complaints are solved the payments for these cases cannot be released by the government.

“The hospitals to receive the money have to clear the complaints and return the money taken from patients. The notices were issued after the complaints were verified. However, in the case of two hospitals attached to the medical colleges it was found the resident doctors were prescribing medicines to the patients,” he said.