What is the '8647' marking on grounds of National Mall in Washington? Investigation underway

Federal authorities launched an investigation Thursday after a large "8647" marking appeared on the grounds of the National Mall near the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC. The unusual display was first observed by a Reuters photographer from atop the Washington Monument.

Federal authorities are investigating a large "8647" marking discovered on the National Mall in Washington, DC, ahead of the Great American State Fair. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

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The incident occurs as activities commemorating the 250th anniversary of US independence are scheduled to take place at the National Mall in the upcoming weeks.

President Donald Trump has personally invested in renovating the area, including the painting of the Reflecting Pool which is near the Lincoln Memorial.

The National Mall will host a 16-day "Great American State Fair" starting on June 25.

Read more: Donald Trump calls off threatened Iran strikes, says US deal could be signed this weekend

How did the “8647” appear on the grass?

The US Department of the Interior described the incident as "deranged vandalism." They said that the US Park Police would investigate and pursue those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} A spokesperson said, “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold ​those responsible accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spokesperson said, “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold ​those responsible accountable.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not yet determined how the marking was created. Investigators collected grass samples after noticing sections of brown grass forming the numbers against the surrounding green turf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not yet determined how the marking was created. Investigators collected grass samples after noticing sections of brown grass forming the numbers against the surrounding green turf. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US Park Police, along with members of the National Guard, responded to the area shortly after the discovery. Authorities said the cause of the grass discoloration remains unknown and laboratory testing is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Park Police, along with members of the National Guard, responded to the area shortly after the discovery. Authorities said the cause of the grass discoloration remains unknown and laboratory testing is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced whether criminal charges are expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced whether criminal charges are expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: What does 8647 mean? James Comey indicted over seashells Instagram post What does '8647' mean? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: What does 8647 mean? James Comey indicted over seashells Instagram post What does '8647' mean? {{/usCountry}}

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The term "8647" has become a political slogan used by some critics of Trump.

The number combines "86," a slang expression commonly meaning to remove, reject or get rid of something, with "47," a reference to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

8647ers generally describe it as a political protest or opposition. However, Trump allies and some federal officials have argued that the phrase can be interpreted as encouraging violence against the president.

A meaning to 8647 was first attached when former FBI Director James Comey posted a photograph showing seashells arranged to form the numbers "8647." Federal prosecutors later charged Comey, arguing the image constituted a threat to Trump. Comey removed the post and denied any violent intent. He has pledged to challenge the charges in court on free speech grounds.

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(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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