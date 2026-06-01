What is the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'? Full breakdown of AB 2624 and the YouTuber’s clash with California

YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged that a California measure intended to shield immigrants and service providers from abuse was created expressly to target his investigative reporting, sparking a heated political debate. The controversy escalated this week after the California Assembly approved the bill.

Nick Shirley has claimed the AB 2624 that he dubbed as the Stop Nick Shirley Act could restrict investigative reporting into immigration-related nonprofits. Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

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The legislation passed the California Assembly on May 26 by a vote of 57-19 and has now moved to the Senate for consideration.

Read more: 'Almost taken hostage’: Nick Shirley stranded in Cuba, planning ‘escape’ route

What is AB 2624 or the “Stop Nick Shirley Act?”

The Assembly Bill 2624 (AB 2624) was dubbed the "Stop Nick Shirley Act" by Shirley, a conservative is well-known for uploading videos investigating suspected fraud, homelessness programs, and immigration frauds.

AB 2624 was introduced by California Assemblymember Mia Bonta earlier this year. It is formally titled “Privacy for immigration support services providers.”

According to the bill text, it seeks to extend California’s existing Safe at Home confidentiality protections to immigration support service providers, employees and volunteers who face threats, harassment or violence because of their work.

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{{^usCountry}} The bill text stated that it will prohibit people from posting, selling, or sharing the personal information or images of immigration service providers, their employees, volunteers, or household members online if done with the intent to facilitate harassment, violence, or credible threats. It would also create new criminal offenses and impose additional responsibilities on local agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bill text stated that it will prohibit people from posting, selling, or sharing the personal information or images of immigration service providers, their employees, volunteers, or household members online if done with the intent to facilitate harassment, violence, or credible threats. It would also create new criminal offenses and impose additional responsibilities on local agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it dangerous to stay at hotels Why are the conseratives and Nick Shirley opposing the bill? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Nick Shirley claims ‘death threats’ are making it dangerous to stay at hotels Why are the conseratives and Nick Shirley opposing the bill? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shirley has built a large following through videos investigating alleged fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs and nonprofits, street interviews and asking direct questions. His video, which claimed fraud at Somali-run daycare facilities in Minnesota, went viral in December 2025. The claims made in the video were however wereunsubstantiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shirley has built a large following through videos investigating alleged fraud involving taxpayer-funded programs and nonprofits, street interviews and asking direct questions. His video, which claimed fraud at Somali-run daycare facilities in Minnesota, went viral in December 2025. The claims made in the video were however wereunsubstantiated. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the YouTuber, AB 2624 would make it harder to expose wrongdoing involving organizations serving immigrant communities.

In an X post addressing the legislation, Shirley alleged that the bill could be used to intimidate journalists and citizen investigators by exposing them to lawsuits, attorney fees and financial penalties.

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He argued that investigations into alleged fraud involving immigrant support organizations could become legally risky if workers claimed they faced “reasonable fear” or harassment.

Conservatives and critics have echoed those concerns. Some have argued that the proposal could have a chilling effect on watchdog reporting and citizen journalism.

A republican, Carl DeMaio said, “Under AB 2624 entities like the Somali “Learing” Daycare centers would all be covered if they operated inside California.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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