What is Tularemia? New York confirms 4th case of ‘life-threatening rabbit fever’ | Causes, symptoms, treatment explained

Cases of rabbit fever are increasing, with a fourth case confirmed in Suffolk County, leading health officials to advise the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Rabbit fever cases rise in Suffolk County with four infections confirmed. Health officials urge vigilance against tularemia, a contagious disease mainly affecting wildlife. (Unsplash)

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Tularemia, often referred to as rabbit fever, is a highly contagious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis.

Although it mainly impacts wildlife, including rabbits, hares, and rodents, ticks and deer flies often carry the bacteria and can transmit it to humans. Notably, this illness is not transmitted from one person to another.

County health officials have determined that a tick bite is responsible for one of the four local infections. However, they have not revealed the means of exposure for the other patients.

This recent case comes after reports from earlier this summer, which involved a 9-year-old child who became ill following a tick bite.

While the disease is relatively rare, county health officials have monitored a limited number of cases each year.

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There are several forms of tularemia. These types are influenced by the way in which one contracts the F. tularensis infection and the symptoms, including bdominal pain, fever, chills, headache, loss of appetite. muscle aches, nausea and vomiting and swollen lymph nodes.

The bacterium F. tularensis is responsible for tularemia. There are two primary types:

Type A (t. tularensis): This variant leads to more severe illness and is predominantly found in North America.

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Type B (t. holarctica): This variant results in less severe symptoms and is present across the northern hemisphere.

Complications of tularemia may encompass:

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

Inflammation of the brain (meningitis or meningoencephalitis)

Inflammation of the heart (myocarditis, pericarditis, or endocarditis)

Inflammation of the bone, bone marrow, or joints (osteomyelitis or arthritis)

Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis)

Renal failure

Internal hemorrhage

Pneumonia

Sepsis

Prevention and treatment of rabbit fever

The CDC provides several recommendations to help prevent tularemia, including the following:

Utilize insect repellent.

Wear protective attire—such as long pants and long sleeves—to deter ticks from attaching.

Promptly remove any ticks that are attached.

When performing yard work, refrain from mowing over deceased animals.

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Avoid consuming untreated surface water.

Be vigilant for common symptoms.

If you engage in hunting, wear gloves when handling sick or deceased animals.

In the event of infection, it is advisable to seek medical attention immediately, inform your doctor of all outdoor activities or potential contact with wild animals, and commence prescribed antibiotics without delay.