Two people recently succumbed to the flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus after consuming contaminated oysters in Louisiana. The total number of infections in the state has reached 34. The state’s overall death toll has risen to six, as reported by the Irish Star. Jennifer Armentor, molluscan shellfish program administrator at the Louisiana Department of Health, has described the situation as "just prolific right now." What is Vibrio vulnificus? 6 die in Louisiana from eating oysters contaminated with flesh-eating bacteria (Unsplash - representational image)

Vibrio vulnificus is now an annual threat along the Gulf Coast and the Eastern Seaboard of the US. These bacteria are known to thrive in seawater and in the mix of fresh and saltwater found in estuaries and lagoons. Most of the infections are reported from May to October, largely in states along the Gulf Coast.

Read More | US woman loses limbs after eating undercooked fish; know about this infection you can get from seafood

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Vibrio vulnificus is a type of bacteria that can cause a fatal infection. You get it from eating uncooked or undercooked shellfish or when seawater enters a wound. Symptoms get worse quickly. They include fever, low blood pressure and painful blisters.”

The website says that Vibrio vulnificus is rare, with about 100 to 200 cases reported in the US every year. “Infections caused by other species of Vibrio are much more common, with about 80,000 cases of vibriosis total per year,” it adds.

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus

The symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus infection show up early, generally less than 24 hours after one comes in contact with the bacteria. Cleveland Clinic lists the symptoms as:

Fever.

Chills.

Skin redness or rash that quickly becomes swollen and painful.

Fluid-filled blisters on your skin that are large, discolored or painful.

Nausea and vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Dizziness, fainting or weakness (signs of low blood pressure).

Confusion or altered mental state.

Fast heart rate.

According to medical professionals, severe cases can be more commonly seen in elderly patients, people with compromised immune systems, and people who suffer from liver disease, diabetes, and certain chronic illnesses. "Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation," the Louisiana Health Department said. "About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."