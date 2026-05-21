What Jeff Bezos said about Donald Trump: ‘I think he’s more mature…’

Jeff Bezos shared his thoughts on Donald Trump during a recent CNBC interview, describing the president as “more mature” and “more disciplined” compared to his first term in office.

Bezos also defended some of Trump’s policies and ideas, saying the president deserved credit in certain areas.(Reuters, Bloomberg)

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Speaking about Trump’s leadership more than a year into his second presidency, Bezos said: “I think he’s a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.”

The Amazon founder added that he has worked with multiple US administrations over the years and believes business leaders should continue engaging with governments regardless of political differences.

“We need our business leaders to provide input into the administration regardless of who the president is,” Bezos said during the interview.

‘Trump has lots of good ideas’

Bezos also defended some of Trump’s policies and ideas, saying the president deserved credit in certain areas.

“I’m on the side of America,” Bezos said, before adding: “Trump has lots of good ideas. He’s been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due.”

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks gained traction online, with social media users debating whether Bezos genuinely supported Trump or was attempting to maintain a cordial relationship with the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks gained traction online, with social media users debating whether Bezos genuinely supported Trump or was attempting to maintain a cordial relationship with the administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Did Jeff Bezos' rumoured bid for Vogue inspire The Devil Wears Prada 2's billionaire acquisition plot? Writer reveals Social media backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Did Jeff Bezos' rumoured bid for Vogue inspire The Devil Wears Prada 2's billionaire acquisition plot? Writer reveals Social media backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments sparked backlash online, with several users accusing Bezos of being overly complimentary toward the president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments sparked backlash online, with several users accusing Bezos of being overly complimentary toward the president. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} George Conway, the former husband of longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, mocked Bezos’ remarks on social media. “You’d think that someone this rich wouldn’t feel the need to lie for money. But you’d be wrong,” Conway wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George Conway, the former husband of longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, mocked Bezos’ remarks on social media. “You’d think that someone this rich wouldn’t feel the need to lie for money. But you’d be wrong,” Conway wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Other users suggested Bezos’ praise reflected concerns among corporate leaders about remaining in Trump’s “good graces.” Some pointed to the influence the federal government can have over large corporations through investigations, regulations and licensing decisions.

Also Read: What really led to WaPo layoffs? Ex-staffer points to Jeff Bezos' 'blank check' era

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A separate group of online commenters focused on Bezos’ facial expressions during the CNBC interview, claiming he appeared to smile or grin while praising Trump.

Critics interpreted the moment differently, with some suggesting it hinted at discomfort or sarcasm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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