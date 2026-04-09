What journalist Seth Harp said about Courtney Williams' arrest, ‘Government is going after her for the sole reason…’

Journalist Seth Harp has spoken out after US Army Special Operations veteran Courtney Williams was arrested for allegedly leaking classified Delta Force secrets to him. Williams is facing federal charges for allegedly transmitting classified military tactics and procedures toHarp for his 2025 book on Fort Bragg.

What journalist Seth Harp said about Courtney Williams' arrest(Seth Harp/LinkedIn)

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Harp said in a statement about the charge against Williams, per WRAL News, “Courtney Williams is a brave whistleblower and truth-teller. Former Delta Force operators disclose "national defense information" on podcasts and YouTube shows every day, but the government is going after Courtney for the sole reason that she exposed sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the unit. This is a vindictive act of retaliation, plain and simple.”

Courtney Williams’ arrest

When Williams was hired in 2010 and again when she left her job in 2015, she signed a Classified Information Nondisclosure Agreement, the complaint stated, according to WRAL News. The criminal complaint, which details communication between Williams and the journalist, does not name Harp. However, Harp wrote a book and an accompanying article highlighting Williams throughout.

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | Courtney Williams: 5 things about Army veteran charged with leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Courtney Williams: 5 things about Army veteran charged with leaking Delta Force secrets to journalist Seth Harp {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint stated that Williams spent at least 10 hours on the phone with Harp. She exchanged about 180 text messages with him between 2022 and 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint stated that Williams spent at least 10 hours on the phone with Harp. She exchanged about 180 text messages with him between 2022 and 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Williams reportedly saved documents on her computer with file names “Batch 1 for Reporter,” “Batch 2 for Reporter”. There were at least 10 batches of documents that Williams was planning to share with Harp, which included personnel documents from her time with the Special Military Unit (SMU). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams reportedly saved documents on her computer with file names “Batch 1 for Reporter,” “Batch 2 for Reporter”. There were at least 10 batches of documents that Williams was planning to share with Harp, which included personnel documents from her time with the Special Military Unit (SMU). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the reviewing of the article amid investigation, the complaint said it “determined that it contained information that is properly classified as SECRET.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the reviewing of the article amid investigation, the complaint said it “determined that it contained information that is properly classified as SECRET.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | Kash Patel issues warning to 'would-be leakers' after Courtney Williams' arrest, ‘This FBI will not…’

It added, “The classified information comprised, in part, specific Tactics, Techniques & Procedures (TTPs) utilized by this (SMU) to execute sensitive missions.”

Harp’s book – The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces – was released in August 2025. The book talks about various sexual harassment and discrimination experiences Williams had during her eight years with Delta Force, which is an elite counterterrorism unit based at Fort Bragg. It often operates in secrecy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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